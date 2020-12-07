More Sports:

December 07, 2020

Video of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' runs and throws vs. the Packers

By Jimmy Kempski
120720JalenHurts3 Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts

Against the Packers on Sunday, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was 5 of 12 for 109 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, and a 67.7 QB rating. He also ran 5 times for 29 yards. Because he may be the starter going forward, perhaps it's worth cutting up all of his throws and runs into a quick video?

Yes? OK, here you go. (To note, just click "Watch on YouTube" if it doesn't let you play it initially.)


Some quick notes:

• Hurts ran a lot. In fact, he ran on 5 of his first 6 dropbacks (one of which counted as a sack). Hurts has that in his arsenal, and it’s not uncommon for a young, mobile quarterback to tuck and run if the first read or two isn’t there. There’s no All-22 yet, so it’s hard to know what Hurts saw (or did not see) when he took off running, or when he took sacks.

• The deep shot to Jalen Reagor was a really nice “drop it in the bucket” throw, and it came out quickly. His throw on the run to Greg Ward for the TD had good touch. Those were obviously his two most encouraging moments.

• When a receiver is wide open, he hit them. There were three such passes to Ward, Zach Ertz, and Travis Fulgham (Fulgham dropped his open throw). There were other times when Hurts was inaccurate to receivers without a lot of separation. The interception was in desperation mode, and was partly a result of Hurts’ arm being hit on the throw.

Again, there’s not a huge sample size to evaluate here, but we felt it worth the time to condense his plays into a quick video, since we may be seeing a lot more of him soon.

