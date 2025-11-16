Eagles-Lions Week 11 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles will have all of their starters available in their Week 11 matchup against the Lions. The Lions listed 16 players on their initial injury report, and will be without a half-dozen starters.

Here are the Eagles' and Lions' inactives, with analysis...

The Eagles will have every starter available in this matchup. Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback.

• OL Drew Kendall: With Cam Jurgens back and Brett Toth backing him up, Kendall is back on the inactive list.



• iDL Ty Robinson: The Eagles will have just four active interior defensive linemen, though Brandon Graham can play inside on some occasions as well.

• RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is now the RB4 behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley.

• CB Mac McWilliams: McWilliams has become a regular on the inactive list this season.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games. • EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.

• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over. • LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett. The Lions' inactives: