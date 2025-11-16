Eagles-Lions Week 11 inactives, with analysis

November 16, 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles will have all of their starters available in their Week 11 matchup against the Lions. The Lions listed 16 players on their initial injury report, and will be without a half-dozen starters.
Here are the Eagles' and Lions' inactives, with analysis...
The Eagles will have every starter available in this matchup. Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback.
• OL Drew Kendall: With Cam Jurgens back and Brett Toth backing him up, Kendall is back on the inactive list.
• iDL Ty Robinson: The Eagles will have just four active interior defensive linemen, though Brandon Graham can play inside on some occasions as well.
• RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon is now the RB4 behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley.
• CB Mac McWilliams: McWilliams has become a regular on the inactive list this season.
• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.
• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time, season could be over): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.
• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.
• LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.
The Lions' inactives:
#DETvsPHI inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/6oU5KKtWtG— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 16, 2025
The notable players:
• CB Terrion Arnold: Arnold is a starting outside corner, although a grabby one who commits a ton of penalties. He's out with a concussion. The Lions will also be without their other starting outside corner, D.J. Reed, who is on IR. The Lions' starters at corner will likely be Amik Robertson (who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury), Rock Ya-Sin, and Arthur Maulet in the slot.
• S Kerby Joseph: Joseph is a starting safety who led the NFL with 9 INTs last season. He last played in a game Week 6 against the Chiefs. Old friend Avonte Maddox could see some snaps.
• TE Sam LaPorta (Placed on IR on Saturday): LaPorta is a standout TE who had a stat line of 86-889-10 as a rookie in 2023 and 60-726-7 in 2024. In 2025, he has 40 catches for 489 yards and 3 TDs through the Lions' first nine games. He's one of the league's best receiving tight ends. Huge loss.
• LG Christian Mahogany (IR, eligible to return after Week 13): Mahogany is the Lions' starting LG. He was placed on IR last week with a knee injury. Former Eagle Kayode Awosika started Week 10 against the Commanders. The Lions also lost C Frank Ragnow to retirement this offseason.
• CB D.J. Reed (IR, hamstring, 21-day practice window opened): Reed is a starting corner who signed a three-year deal worth $48 million this offseason. He suffered a hamstring injury against the Browns Week 4, and was placed on IR. He has 16 tackles, 1 INT, and 4 PBUs in 4 games this season.
• EDGE Marcus Davenport (IR, pectoral, 21-day practice window opened): Davenport began the season as a starter, but he landed on IR with a pectoral strain.
• iDL Levi Onwuzurike (PUP, season over): Onwuzurike had surgery during the summer to repair an ACL injury, and his season is over. Onwuzurike doesn't have impressive production (3.5 sacks in 2024), but he was a starter.
• DL Josh Paschal (NFI, 21-day practice window opened last week): Paschal had surgery to repair a back injury this offseason. He played in 14 games last season, starting 10. He had 21 tackles and 2 sacks. The Lions opened his 21-day practice window last week.
• LB Malcolm Rodriguez (PUP, 21-day practice window opened 10/27): Rodriguez had 42 tackles and 2 sacks before tearing an ACL in late November last season. He has not yet played in any games this season. The Lions opened his 21-day practice window on October 27.
• LB Zach Cunningham (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 12): The former Eagle has played in 4 games for the Lions this season as a reserve run-down linebacker. He had 7 tackles.
• OT Giovanni Manu (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Manu is a backup OT who started at LT in place of an injured Taylor Decker against the Bengals Week 5. PFF had him down for 2 sacks allowed in that game.
• CB Khalil Dorsey (IR, wrist/concussion, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Dorsey is a backup DB, mostly in the slot.
• CB Ennis Rakestraw (IR, season over): Rakestraw was a 2024 second-round pick who has had an assortment of injuries, and not a lot of playing time. His season is over after having surgery on a shoulder injury suffered during training camp.
