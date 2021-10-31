Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to avoid hitting rock bottom on Sunday in Detroit against the 0-7 Lions. If the Birds can bring home a win, they'll improve to 3-5, and will salvage any last hope of remaining competitive in 2021, at least temporarily.



The Eagles will enter this game without Miles Sanders, Brandon Graham, Brandon Brooks, and well, you know the list by now. The Lions, however, are even more compromised by injuries, as they are banged up at cornerback, running back, wide receiver, in their pass rush, and along their offensive line. You can find the Eagles' and Lions' inactives, including a surprise healthy scratch, here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Lions are not much of a threat to make big plays down the field. Jared Goff is more comfortable working the underneath areas of the defense. As such, if the Eagles come out in their typical soft, "keep everything in front of you" defense on Sunday, just fire everybody.



The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites. It's the first time they have been favored in a game all season. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 8 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

