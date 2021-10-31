More Sports:

October 31, 2021

Live updates/open thread: Eagles at Lions

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
103121DariusSlay Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slay will return to Detroit to face his former team.

The Philadelphia Eagles will try to avoid hitting rock bottom on Sunday in Detroit against the 0-7 Lions. If the Birds can bring home a win, they'll improve to 3-5, and will salvage any last hope of remaining competitive in 2021, at least temporarily.

The Eagles will enter this game without Miles Sanders, Brandon Graham, Brandon Brooks, and well, you know the list by now. The Lions, however, are even more compromised by injuries, as they are banged up at cornerback, running back, wide receiver, in their pass rush, and along their offensive line. You can find the Eagles' and Lions' inactives, including a surprise healthy scratch, here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Lions are not much of a threat to make big plays down the field. Jared Goff is more comfortable working the underneath areas of the defense. As such, if the Eagles come out in their typical soft, "keep everything in front of you" defense on Sunday, just fire everybody.

The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites. It's the first time they have been favored in a game all season. Here are our staff writer picks — as well as who some others around the country are picking. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 8 picks here and some over/unders for Sunday right here.

MORE: Mailbag: Would a loss to 0-7 Lions be rock bottom for Eagles? | WTS: Latest Eagles trade rumors

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Some links provided in this content are sponsored by Sidelines.io, a PhillyVoice.com Sports Betting Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice. 21+ Please gamble responsibly.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Sidelines Detroit Eagles open thread Detroit Lions

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 8 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Lions
Eagles-Lions-Laugh_102921_usat

Sponsored

Addressing cancer’s mental impact with VR
Limited - Penn Medicine Department of Radiation Oncology

Men's Health

Prostate cancer patients may benefit from shorter courses of radiation therapy after surgeries, study finds
Men with prostate cancer

Investigations

Two brokers charged in multimillion-dollar ticket scheme that started with 2013 U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club
U.S. Open stolen tickets investigation

Food & Drink

Victory Brewing opens taproom on Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Victory Brewing taproom Philly

Holiday

City Cruises' holiday line-up includes brunch with Santa, New Years Eve cruise
City Cruise

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved