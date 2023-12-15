Eytan Shander: The Eagles 'anti-peaking' is not about to stop

The Eagles are a talented football team heading back to the playoffs. They’ve also put a ridiculous amount of pressure on themselves by coming out the gates hot then fizzling the past two games. Their DNA hasn’t changed though; they turned it over before the losing skid, and now during it.

Monday night in Seattle against a much more desperate Seahawks team is not ideal. What would it take to refocus your expectations for this team? I ask because I don’t think the Eagles win or (win by that much). Now, a one-to-three-point victory is still just that, and possibly enough to swing you back to a more positive state.

I’m thinking there’s a much stronger chance the Eagles keep turning over the football, get torched in the passing game, and struggle with the run. If two of the three happen and the Eagles squeeze out a FG victory, sure, be happy, but certainly keep worrying.

That’s the best-case scenario at this point, the one that avoids the most disaster. We’ve already heard boos – I watched in-person as they came down from the entire stadium during the Niners game. People have called for firings, benchings, I was asked on Fox29 about bringing in Frank Reich.

The Eagles lost two straight games to the top teams in the NFC and people are losing it. Good. They should be. It’s going to get worse on Tuesday morning. People will truly reflect on how a three-game skid can evaporate all the hard work from the early part of the season. This is anti-peaking and it’s not going to stop.

How could it? I am not rooting against them I just don’t know how these issues are magically going to fix themselves on the road against a cornered Seahawks team. Even if Geno Smith is out, the Eagles issues on offense are inconsequential to the Seattle injury report. The Birds are still getting in their own way more than anything else and it’s not going to get any better by Monday.

Turning the football over is a death sentence. It’s one of the lone carryovers from ancient times. Not many teams win over time by continuing to hand over the football to their opponent. It happened again in Dallas; it’s going to happen in Seattle. We are heading into Week 15 of the season, and teams are not changing their stripes – at least this year. Things will change in 2024 but the following season, not next month.



Stat Rank Turnovers 19 17th INT thrown 10 15th Fumbles lost 9 18th Differential -4 22nd





We rarely see a team bit so much by turnovers like the Eagles suddenly stop coughing it up. It hasn’t been contained, rather spreading around the offense. There have been bad penalties at awful times, mental mistakes by veterans and even the tush push was stopped (the first time) by the Niners. So much of this team feels different following the two losses, but that’s only if you’ve ignored turnovers during their win streak.

The other major reason for struggles seems to be a major breakdown with the coaching staff, which is not something we expected to have following a run to the Super Bowl. I wrote earlier that the departure of the previous two coordinators would have little impact on the team, from the guys who left to the guys coming in. Well, I’m an idiot and was wrong.

The Colts lost their rookie QB and have been running it back with Gardner Minshew. Shane Stichen has the offense playing as well as it can without Jonathan Taylor in the mix either. No, this is definitely not a bring him back column, this is the reflection part. The guy who left is doing fine, mainly because he’s added some twists and smaller innovations to a dead offense. Jonathan Gannon took over a terrible team down to its third string QB at times, but even still, his defense was getting torched during most of the year. Neither of these guys are in the running for coach of the year, as they thrived in the Philly system.

Hard to blame the Eagles front office for not ponying up big money to keep either from taking a head coaching job, much like it’s impossible to blame these guys for leaving. What’s head scratching to me is how – outside of the turnovers which is massive – the offense can be so mismanaged with Nick Sirianni still being here. I’m baffled that this year’s defensive line, along with the NFL defensive rookie of the year, isn’t getting anywhere near the same pressure – exposing the secondary.

What, you didn’t think the Eagles would get 40 sacks split between four players again? Neither did I, but I did expect more pressure than this. Everything else crumbles. If the Eagles can’t consistently rush the passer, then it’s over. They lose.

People are calling for fired coaches to come back as advisors to step in and help Brian Johnson, the new OC. The failure for Sirianni to not be more hands-on during Johnson’s first year is biting them now.

Maybe they looked up at the scoreboard and thought since they won so much it’s not that big of a deal. Maybe they looked at the film and chalked it up to turnovers. Either way, these are symptoms of a greater issue that isn’t going to fix itself. While things can improve, maybe trend upwards, much like any turnover, a mismanaged drive or bad third down play call will crush a team.

Turnovers, questionable coaching, a horrific pass defense, and bad penalties are all signs of a losing football team. The Eagles are so talented they can overcome these issues or limit them in games. They may go quiet against the QB until the final few drives.

I appreciate the players coming out and expressing sincere concern while reinforcing the need to change. I have no doubt that everyone on that team – especially the offense – is busting their rears to change. Plenty of teams prior have also said the right stuff, trying to fix the obvious issues, but most have proven incapable of changing. It’s just the nature of the beast.

Maybe this is why it’s so hard for Super Bowl losers to make that repeat trip.

Eytan Shander is a long time radio and TV personality in Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly column, you can currently listen and watch him on Fox29’s Good Day and other sports shows. He’s giving betting advice on OddsShopper. A lifetime Eagles fan, Eytan lives just outside the city with his wife.

Follow Eytan on Twitter: @shandershow