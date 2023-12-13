How are recent former Eagles playing this season (version 2.0)?

The Eagles have hit some struggles the last few weeks, and fans and players alike are searching for answers.

We checked in a couple months ago on the recent former Eagles that Howie Roseman and the team's front office elected to let walk to assess whether the team made any big mistakes in its roster building heading into 2023. With a 10-3 team headed for what could could still be a home game to open the playoffs, clearly many of the decisions were good ones. But is Roseman second guessing any?

Here's another look at the players that left for new teams (or retired)? Did the front office get them right?

Gardner Minshew, QB (Colts)

Minshew has been lighting it up as the new starter in Indy following a season-ending injury to rookie Anthony Richardson. He has 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions and has won five games for the playoff-revelant Colts. He's actually won four of his last five starts. But the Eagles have not needed a back up, and it's unknown whether Minshew is better than Marcus Mariota would be in a meaningful game.

🤷‍♂️ To be determined.

Miles Sanders, RB (Panthers)

Sanders signed a four-year, $25 million deal to go to Carolina that went against the Eagles running back philosophy. The run game has fallen off a bit, but D'Andre Swift and company have been healthy and have contributed when called upon while Sanders as struggled to stay on the field. The former Eagles' second round pick has just 399 yards on 115 carries (3.5 ypc) and one TD for the last-place Panthers.

✅ They got it right.

Trey Sermon, RB (Colts)

Sermon followed Shane Steichen to Indy and has just three touches and one target over the last two games. He's a depth running back who has not had much action this season. The Eagles have the more talented and proven Rashaad Penny in their RB4 spot.

✅ They got it right.

Zach Pascal, WR (Cardinals)

Pascal followed the other departing coordinator after last season, playing for Jonathan Gannon in Arizona. He has not played a game since December and hasn't had a catch since October 1. The Eagles are happy with Julio Jones as their big backup wideout.

✅ They got it right.

Isaac Seumalo, G (Steelers)

Seumalo has a Super Bowl ring from the 2017 seaso but was allowed to walk, at age 30, in free agency after 2022 due to the Eagles depth at offensive line and his contract demands. In his stead, Cam Jurgens has been a very good player when healthy. Seumalo has played every snap in Pittsburgh and looks to be worth the three-year, $24 million deal they inked him too. Looks like both teams made good decisions here.

🤷‍♂️ Could go either way.

T.J. Edwards, LB (Bears)

The Eagles haven't exactly had an easy go of it with linebackers, as Nakobe Dean is injured and they've cobbled together a unit now led by Zach Cunningham and Nick Morrow. They actually have been so desperate for linebacking help that Shaq Leonard was signed last week. Was three-years, $19.5 million really too rich for Philadelphia? Edwards has 131 combined tackles already in Chicago along with seven tackles for loss. He was a pretty solid linebacker for four seasons in Philly and surely could help the team over the middle this season.

🙅‍♂️ They got it wrong.

Kyzir White, LB (Cardinals)

White played decently well for Gannon in Arizona, but the Eagles were trying to steer clear of the $10 million over two seasons. He put up solid numbers over 11 games, including two sacks, before hitting injured reserve.

✅ They got it right.



Christian Ellis, LB (Patriots)



Ellis was let go to make room for Leonard. He was cut for a reason, as he was one of the more frustrating players to watch on defense this season. He's with the Patriots now but has yet to play.

✅ They got it right.



Javon Hargrave, DT (49ers)

A star for a few years in Philly, Hargrave has six sacks in San Francisco and 13 QB hits this season. The Niners inked him to a four-year, $81 million deal with $40 million of it guaranteed. The Eagles decided to go young alongside a resurgent Fletcher Cox, and Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter are doing just fine.

✅ They got it right.

Linval Joseph, DT (Bills)

Like last season, Joseph was a late addition to a contending team this year. He has helped the Bills add depth and experience to their D-line, and has one sack so far in his age 35 season. As we mentioned, the Eagles are doing okay at DT.

✅ They got it right.

Derick Barnett, DE (Texans)

The Eagles got rid of former first round pick Barnett a few weeks ago, as the one-time starter was not seeing the field. He got a new opportunity with the Texans and last week he had two tackles, both for losses, against the Jets. If he rakes for the next few weeks, maybe the Eagles regret it? He was known for taking stupid penalties more than making big plays in recent years, so they're probably happy to give him a change of scenery regardless.

🤷‍♂️ Could go either way.



Marcus Epps, S (Raiders)

The Eagles let both of their 2022 starting safeties walk this offseason. We'll start with Epps, who left for Las Vegas and $12 million over two seasons. He has played essentially every snap in Las Vegas, allowing a 70.4% completion percentage when he's in coverage. He has not created a turnover and has 53 tackles. This one is a tough one. The Eagles brought in former All-Pro Kevin Byard to play alongside Reed Blankenship. That duo has been okay, but has also been a weakness as the entire secondary has been pretty shaky for the Birds.

🤷‍♂️ Could go either way.



C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S (Lions)



After leading the NFL in interceptions last season, it was shocking to see the Eagles let him walk for just $8 million and one year, which is what he got in Detroit. But he tore his pec in Week 2 and isn't likely to return again this season. It's hard to really access whether he'd have been worth keeping in Philly — there were some baggage issues to be sure — but based on his season-ending injury one has to surmise the Eagles dodged a bullet anyway.

✅ They got it right.

