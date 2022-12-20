Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Sports:

December 20, 2022

Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert from injured reserve

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Sports Injuries Eagles
121722GoedertTecmoIR Jimmy/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have activated tight end Dallas Goedert from injured reserved. Goedert had missed the previous five games with a shoulder injury. 

Through the first nine games of the season, Goedert had 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs. He was replaced in the lineup admirably by the trio of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson. The Eagles won all five games they played with Goedert out of the lineup, but his return will provide a boost to an offense that is already performing at an extremely high level.

Before he got hurt, Goedert rarely left the field. The Eagles perhaps made the wise decision to keep him out against an overmatched Chicago Bears defense on Sunday, helping ensure that he was as close to 100 percent as possible for the Eagles' matchup this upcoming weekend in Dallas against the Cowboys.

A look at the other Eagles players of note on injured reserve, and when they are eligible to return:

• Eligible to return after the Week 16 Cowboys game: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

• Eligible to return after the Week 17 Saints game: DE Robert Quinn.

• Eligible to return after the Week 18 Giants game: P Arryn Siposs.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sports Injuries Eagles Philadelphia Dallas Goedert

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Limited - Temple Radiology

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Alleged gunmen who killed 2 people at Fourth of July cookout last year arrested in sweeping gang investigation
Gang related arrests

Sponsored

Seize the Opportunity to Grow Your Small Business in 2023
Purchased - Small business owner speaking with a customer

Healthy Eating

Trying to eat more heart-healthy foods? Switch to the Mediterranean diet
Mediterranean diet

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 16 edition
122022JalenHurts

Food & Drink

Spread Bagelry expands to N.J. with opening of Cherry Hill location
Spread Bagelry Cherry Hill NJ

Tours

Stroll through Philadelphia's past on a historic walking tour of Old City
Historic Philadelphia walking tour

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved