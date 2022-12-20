Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert from injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have activated tight end Dallas Goedert from injured reserved. Goedert had missed the previous five games with a shoulder injury.

Through the first nine games of the season, Goedert had 43 receptions for 533 yards and 3 TDs. He was replaced in the lineup admirably by the trio of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, and Tyree Jackson. The Eagles won all five games they played with Goedert out of the lineup, but his return will provide a boost to an offense that is already performing at an extremely high level.



Before he got hurt, Goedert rarely left the field. The Eagles perhaps made the wise decision to keep him out against an overmatched Chicago Bears defense on Sunday, helping ensure that he was as close to 100 percent as possible for the Eagles' matchup this upcoming weekend in Dallas against the Cowboys.

A look at the other Eagles players of note on injured reserve, and when they are eligible to return:

• Eligible to return after the Week 16 Cowboys game: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

• Eligible to return after the Week 17 Saints game: DE Robert Quinn.



• Eligible to return after the Week 18 Giants game: P Arryn Siposs.

