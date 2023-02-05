More Sports:

February 05, 2023

Eagles chant breaks out at Madison Square Garden during Sixers-Knicks game

Eagles fans will always make their voices heard.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
fans_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese197.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: A photo from the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kate Frese for PhillyVoice)

The Eagles' Super Bowl energy is permeating throughout Philadelphia and is even becarrying up I-95 to New York City. A week ahead of the Birds' matchup with the Chiefs in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, the third-seeded Sixers are taking on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

If the Eagles are good, Philadelphians will do an "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant anywhere and everywhere. That extends to NYC. Listen to what took place during this Sixers-Knicks matchup at the Garden:

Making matters even worse for New Yorkers is that the Eagles knocked the Giants out of the playoffs with a 38-7 stomping three weeks ago and the Empire State Building itself lit up green in honor of the Birds advancing to the Super Bowl last Sunday

It's a great time to be from Philly and it's a rough time to be from New York. Chalk that one in the win column for the Delaware Valley. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Sixers Madison Square Garden Knicks

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Reintroducing cougars to Pennsylvania would better control its deer population, some scientists say
Cougars Pennsylvania

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Health News

Eye drops brand linked to string of drug-resistant bacterial infections, CDC says
EzriCare Eye Drops

Eagles

Mailbag: Could the Eagles or Chiefs become the NFL's next dynasty?
020323JalenHurts

Movies

From 'Rocky' to 'Shazam,' the Philly art museum has appeared in more movies than any other Pennsylvania location
Art Museum Films

Tours

Learn about Black history through audio walking tours and storefront installations in Northern Liberties
Black History Month NoLibs

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved