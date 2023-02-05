Eagles chant breaks out at Madison Square Garden during Sixers-Knicks game

The Eagles' Super Bowl energy is permeating throughout Philadelphia and is even becarrying up I-95 to New York City. A week ahead of the Birds' matchup with the Chiefs in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII, the third-seeded Sixers are taking on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

If the Eagles are good, Philadelphians will do an "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant anywhere and everywhere. That extends to NYC. Listen to what took place during this Sixers-Knicks matchup at the Garden:

Making matters even worse for New Yorkers is that the Eagles knocked the Giants out of the playoffs with a 38-7 stomping three weeks ago and the Empire State Building itself lit up green in honor of the Birds advancing to the Super Bowl last Sunday.

It's a great time to be from Philly and it's a rough time to be from New York. Chalk that one in the win column for the Delaware Valley.

