Eagles claim RB Trey Sermon

September 01, 2022
The Eagles are adding a running back to their 53-man roster in former 49er Trey Sermon, who they claimed off waivers on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Eagles and 49ers discussed a trade for Trey Sermon last week; instead the Eagles claim Sermon on waivers today. https://t.co/u4QxYIMsIc— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2022
Sermon played in just nine games as a rookie in San Francisco. In Week 12 of last season, Sermon suffered an ankle injury. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve.
In his first pro season, Sermon rushed the ball just 41 times for 167 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) with a single rushing touchdown.
This was Sermon's NFL.com draft profile in 2021:
Great-looking running back at a quick glance, but one who suffers from inconsistency in creativity and decisiveness. The regular-season tape at Ohio State was fairly disappointing relative to the talent he showed at Oklahoma, but his monster postseason should quell some concerns. At both schools, the interior vision and decision-making was suspect and would run him into some traffic. He does have potential as an outside-zone back, where he has more time and space to utilize his skills. He has size and open-field speed and will step up and handle his business in pass protection, as well as catch it out of the backfield. So, while Sermon's skill level as a runner is somewhat average, his potential as a three-down backup with upside should create middle-round interest. [NFL]
