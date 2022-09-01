Eagles claim RB Trey Sermon

The Eagles are adding a running back to their 53-man roster in former 49er Trey Sermon, who they claimed off waivers on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.



Schefter followed up that news with a tweet indicating that the Eagles actually attempted to trade for Sermon previously:

Sermon was a third-round pick (88th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played college ball at Oklahoma from 2017 to 2019 and then transferred to Ohio State for the 2020 season. Who was his quarterback in his last year with the Sooners? His new one: Jalen Hurts. He averaged 6.5 yards per rush and scored 29 total touchdowns across 45 games in his collegiate career.



Sermon played in just nine games as a rookie in San Francisco. In Week 12 of last season, Sermon suffered an ankle injury. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

In his first pro season, Sermon rushed the ball just 41 times for 167 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) with a single rushing touchdown.

This was Sermon's NFL.com draft profile in 2021:

Great-looking running back at a quick glance, but one who suffers from inconsistency in creativity and decisiveness. The regular-season tape at Ohio State was fairly disappointing relative to the talent he showed at Oklahoma, but his monster postseason should quell some concerns. At both schools, the interior vision and decision-making was suspect and would run him into some traffic. He does have potential as an outside-zone back, where he has more time and space to utilize his skills. He has size and open-field speed and will step up and handle his business in pass protection, as well as catch it out of the backfield. So, while Sermon's skill level as a runner is somewhat average, his potential as a three-down backup with upside should create middle-round interest. [NFL]

The Eagles had an open spot on their 53-man roster after trading Jalen Reagor and waiving Davion Taylor .



