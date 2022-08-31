More Sports:

August 31, 2022

Eagles waive LB Davion Taylor

Taylor's release leaves the team with just four linebackers on the roster

Linebacker Davion Taylor was waived by the Eagles on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have waived LB Davion Taylor, who they selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After a rough rookie season in 2020, Taylor started six games for the Eagles in the middle of the 2021 campaign against the Buccaneers, Raiders, Lions, Chargers, Broncos, and Saints. He suffered a sprained knee against the Saints, went on injured reserve, and was done for the season, though it took some time for the Eagles to actually say so. 

Taylor had his best game as a pro in Denver Week 10, when he forced a pair of fumbles against the Broncos, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Darius Slay. 

Taylor was drafted as a raw prospect, and while he made positive strides during the 2021 season, he had an alarmingly bad couple of performances in the Eagles' preseason games against the Browns and Dolphins.

Taylor's release leaves the Eagles with just four linebackers on the roster — T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, Nakobe Dean, and Shaun Bradley. 

