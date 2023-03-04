Jason Kelce could make a 'Saturday Night Live' cameo with his brother Travis hosting

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got the glory of his second Super Bowl win last month. With that glory goes the spoils, as the younger Kelce will be a host on the iconic "Saturday Night Live" this evening. His brother Jason, the Eagles' All-Pro center, might make an appearance on the show, per a report from TMZ.

More from TMZ about another potential Kelce brothers national television get-together:

Live from New York, it's Jason Kelce!!! Oh, and his kid brother whatshisname, Super Bowl champ guy ... Travis Kelce too. Yep, there's a good chance it happens, because the Eagles star -- who lost to Travis' Chiefs last month -- was asked to make a special cameo appearance this weekend on "Saturday Night Live" for Travis' hosting gig. Sources close to production tell TMZ Sports ... Travis will have some familiar faces in the crowd for his big night, including his famous mom Donna Kelce, his Uncle Don, Aunt Joan, and possibly his dad, Ed. 'SNL' producers are hoping Jason joins the family affair too, and not just to sit in the audience. We're told they want him in front of the camera at some point during the show. Sources say Jason's attendance will be a last-minute decision, though, considering he and his wife just welcomed a baby girl, Bennett, last week -- plus he's also busy with the NFL Combine and his 'New Heights' podcast. [TMZ]

Hey, Jason showing up would be a nice boost for the brothers' podcast, right?

I wonder if "SNL" already had an agreement with both Jason and Travis that depending on which team won the Super Bowl, that brother would be the one hosting the show this spring. On top of the obviously crushing Super Bowl LVII loss, that's a double whammy for Eagles fans. Jason would've been an incredible host.

"Saturday Night Live" airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBC on Saturday, March 4. Kelsea Ballerini will be the musical guest.

