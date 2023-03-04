More Sports:

March 04, 2023

Jason Kelce could make a 'Saturday Night Live' cameo with his brother Travis hosting

The Chiefs' Travis Kelce will host 'Saturday Night Live' his week. His brother Jason, the Eagles' star center, reportedly could make a cameo appearance.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jason-Travis-Kelce-Super-Bowl-LVII-NFL.jpg Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Brothers Travis (left) and Jason (right) Kelce meet at midfield after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got the glory of his second Super Bowl win last month. With that glory goes the spoils, as the younger Kelce will be a host on the iconic "Saturday Night Live" this evening. His brother Jason, the Eagles' All-Pro center, might make an appearance on the show, per a report from TMZ

More from TMZ about another potential Kelce brothers national television get-together:

Live from New York, it's Jason Kelce!!! Oh, and his kid brother whatshisname, Super Bowl champ guy ... Travis Kelce too.

Yep, there's a good chance it happens, because the Eagles star -- who lost to Travis' Chiefs last month -- was asked to make a special cameo appearance this weekend on "Saturday Night Live" for Travis' hosting gig.

Sources close to production tell TMZ Sports ... Travis will have some familiar faces in the crowd for his big night, including his famous mom Donna Kelce, his Uncle Don, Aunt Joan, and possibly his dad, Ed.

'SNL' producers are hoping Jason joins the family affair too, and not just to sit in the audience. We're told they want him in front of the camera at some point during the show.

Sources say Jason's attendance will be a last-minute decision, though, considering he and his wife just welcomed a baby girl, Bennett, last week -- plus he's also busy with the NFL Combine and his 'New Heights' podcast. [TMZ]

Hey, Jason showing up would be a nice boost for the brothers' podcast, right?

I wonder if "SNL" already had an agreement with both Jason and Travis that depending on which team won the Super Bowl, that brother would be the one hosting the show this spring. On top of the obviously crushing Super Bowl LVII loss, that's a double whammy for Eagles fans. Jason would've been an incredible host. 

"Saturday Night Live" airs at 11:30 p.m. on NBC on Saturday, March 4. Kelsea Ballerini will be the musical guest. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jason Kelce Travis Kelce

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

Expert tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - Real Housewives New York

Spend an evening with the Real Housewives of New York this March

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Driver who fatally struck Lower Merion firefighter on I-76 sentenced to prison
Thomas Royds Firefighter Lower Merion

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Illness

Lifestyle changes can help reduce heartburn caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease
GERD Treatment

Sixers

Is it time for Tyrese Maxey to rejoin Sixers' starting lineup?
Tyrese Maxey commercial

Music

Lizzy McAlpine performs her single 'ceilings' on 'The Tonight Show'
Lizzy McAlpine Tonight Show

Weekend

Flower shows and fashion week: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly
Philly Flower Show

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved