Jason Kelce will return to the Eagles in 2023

March 13, 2023
The Eagles' future Hall of Famer center is back for (at least) one more shot at a Super Bowl title.
Jason Kelce broke the news himself on Monday afternoon that he will return for the 2023 season with the Birds.
[WARNING: NSFW/GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]
I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t fucking done yet!— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 13, 2023
It's a great outcome for the Eagles. Kelce is the game's best center and anchors the league's top offensive line. If the Eagles want another Super Bowl berth, having Kelce aboard for the road is the best possible path towards doing so.
Bringing Kelce back was one of the five challenges I listed out for Howie Roseman to tackle this offseason. The Birds' general manager has already accomplished one of those tasks.
