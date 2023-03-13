Jason Kelce will return to the Eagles in 2023

The Eagles' future Hall of Famer center is back for (at least) one more shot at a Super Bowl title.

Jason Kelce broke the news himself on Monday afternoon that he will return for the 2023 season with the Birds.

It's a great outcome for the Eagles. Kelce is the game's best center and anchors the league's top offensive line. If the Eagles want another Super Bowl berth, having Kelce aboard for the road is the best possible path towards doing so.

Bringing Kelce back was one of the five challenges I listed out for Howie Roseman to tackle this offseason. The Birds' general manager has already accomplished one of those tasks.

