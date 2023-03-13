More Sports:

March 13, 2023

Jason Kelce will return to the Eagles in 2023

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce announced that he will not retire and will be back for the 2023 NFL season.

By Shamus Clancy
Jason_Kelce_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese99.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: A photo from the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kate Frese for PhillyVoice)

The Eagles' future Hall of Famer center is back for (at least) one more shot at a Super Bowl title.

Jason Kelce broke the news himself on Monday afternoon that he will return for the 2023 season with the Birds.

It's a great outcome for the Eagles. Kelce is the game's best center and anchors the league's top offensive line. If the Eagles want another Super Bowl berth, having Kelce aboard for the road is the best possible path towards doing so.

Bringing Kelce back was one of the five challenges I listed out for Howie Roseman to tackle this offseason. The Birds' general manager has already accomplished one of those tasks. 

