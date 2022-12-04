More Sports:

December 04, 2022

Eagles did not clinch playoff spot in Week 13

The Eagles won, but the Commanders tied, and the Seahawks and Niners both won to deny an early playoff berth.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
DeVonta-Smith-Eagles-Titans-Week-13-NFL-2022.jpg George Walker IV/Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith after making his first-quarter touchdown catch against the Titans Sunday at the Linc.

The Eagles did their part with a 35-10 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans to improve to 11-1, but there will be no playoff berth this week. 

Washington battled the Giants to a tie on Sunday, and the Seahawks and 49ers managed wins in both of their Week 13 matchups, so the conditions for a very early ticket to the postseason were not met. 

Granted, it's still really early to be thinking about that, and at this point, it's a near inevitability that the Eagles will be playing more football come January (FiveThirtyEight projects them with a greater than 99% chance of making the playoffs). 

The bigger point right now is that the Eagles have reached the point in the season to start looking at clinching scenarios and with eyes toward greater aspirations of the best seeding possible. 

Following their win on Sunday, the Eagles have a pretty nice cushion at the top of the NFC East, although that's not accounting for the Cowboys' primetime matchup against the Colts, and are still ahead of Minnesota for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. (The Vikings beat the Jets to improve to 10-2). 

There's still plenty of work to do with five weeks left in the season, including a big divisional matchup against the Giants in the Meadowlands next Sunday, but the Eagles are approaching it all in about as good of a position as you could ask for. 

As a refresher, here were the conditions the Eagles needed met to clinch a playoff berth this week via the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL playoffs Seattle Seahawks New York Giants Washington Commanders San Francisco 49ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCD Holiday - Midtown Village

Make your own holiday itinerary of five unique neighborhoods
Purchased - Person working at a brewery

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What is IRS Section 179?

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Trans woman fatally shot at home in Germantown on Thanksgiving, D.A. says
Transgender Woman Fatal Shooting

Sponsored

‘The Nutcracker’ enchants this December
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - The Nutcracker 2022

Men's Health

Holiday gatherings place the inspiration for healthy living – family and friends – right in front of people
Holidays Healthy Living

Eagles

Examining the fates of 10-1 (or 11-0) teams over the last 10 seasons
Carroll - Eagles Parade

Food & Drink

Atlantic City chocolate shop is giving away Taylor Swift concert tickets in a Wonka-esque contest
taylor swift chocolate bar

Music

The War on Drugs revives 'Drugcember' holiday concerts to benefit Philly schools
The War on Drugs Concert

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved