Eagles did not clinch playoff spot in Week 13

The Eagles did their part with a 35-10 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans to improve to 11-1, but there will be no playoff berth this week.

Washington battled the Giants to a tie on Sunday, and the Seahawks and 49ers managed wins in both of their Week 13 matchups, so the conditions for a very early ticket to the postseason were not met.

Granted, it's still really early to be thinking about that, and at this point, it's a near inevitability that the Eagles will be playing more football come January (FiveThirtyEight projects them with a greater than 99% chance of making the playoffs).

The bigger point right now is that the Eagles have reached the point in the season to start looking at clinching scenarios and with eyes toward greater aspirations of the best seeding possible.

Following their win on Sunday, the Eagles have a pretty nice cushion at the top of the NFC East, although that's not accounting for the Cowboys' primetime matchup against the Colts, and are still ahead of Minnesota for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. (The Vikings beat the Jets to improve to 10-2).



There's still plenty of work to do with five weeks left in the season, including a big divisional matchup against the Giants in the Meadowlands next Sunday, but the Eagles are approaching it all in about as good of a position as you could ask for.

As a refresher, here were the conditions the Eagles needed met to clinch a playoff berth this week via the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports