January 07, 2024

NFL Wild Card: Eagles-Bucs set for Monday night in Tampa

The Eagles-Bucs Wild Card game will be a Monday night rematch of Week 3.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen-Hurts-Baker-Mayfield-Handshake-Eagles-Bucs-Week-3-NFL-2023.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield will face off again when the Eagles travel to play the Bucs in the Wild Card round next Monday.

The Eagles will face the Buccaneers down in Tampa Bay next Monday night at 8 p.m. ET for the Wild Card round, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported

The playoff game will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. 

The 9-8 Bucs clinched the NFC South with a 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers earlier Sunday to cement themselves as the No. 4 seed in the conference. 

The Eagles, meanwhile, have been in free fall after jumping out to what was, at one point, an NFL-best 10-1. The Birds went on to drop five of their last six – closing out the regular season with an embarrassing effort against the New York Giants in a 27-10 loss – letting their grip over the NFC East and a top seed in the conference slip away to plummet to 11-6 and the No. 5 spot. 

The Eagles and Bucs already met before in Tampa this season – on Monday night no less – in a 25-11 Week 3 victory for the Birds that was won through the trenches

A lot has changed in the time since, however.

Next to nothing has been working for the Eagles in the past month, and after waving the white flag and pulling the starters before the first half was even over against the Giants on Sunday, morale has never been lower. 

The Eagles are still in the playoffs, but not with much confidence.

