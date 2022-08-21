Frank Reich says Nick Foles had an elbow injury during Eagles' Super Bowl run

Nick Foles is in Indianapolis for now, but he'll forever be associated with the great city of Philadelphia. Backing up Matt Ryan with the Colts, the quarterback went 5/6 while throwing for 56 yards in Indy's 27-26 preseason loss to the Lions on Saturday. That part isn't particularly relevant for Eagles fans, but what Colts head coach (and former Eagles offensive coordinator) Frank Reich said since certainly is:

Uh, what?

That feels impossible. Was this a "Rookie of the Year" Henry Rowengartner situation where the injury made him play like the greatest QB of all time for two games? Foles almost washed out of football, sustained an elbow injury and decided to masquerade as Joe Montana in the biggest game in the history of Philly sports?

Eagles fans learned that Alshon Jeffery played through that Super Bowl season with a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder, making his acrobatic, legendary Super Bowl touchdown catch even more incredible. To see that Foles played through a big injury too, turning in as iconic of a playoff performance there can be for Philly fans, blows my mind.

Nick Foles hasn't played a game for the Eagles in 1,316 days, but his legend nevertheless continues to grow.

