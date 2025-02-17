London’s Passyunk Avenue bar leads Eagles Super Bowl parade across the pond

The Super Bowl champion Eagles took their parade trip up Broad St. and down the Parkway to the Art Museum steps on Friday, through a euphoric sea of fans all celebrating the once thought impossible happening again.

Not everyone could make it though, especially not when they were all the way across the pond, but Eagles fans in London and Passyunk Avenue, the city's run of Philly-inspired dive bars, came up with an alternative: They led their own Eagles victory parade through the London streets.

Check it out:

I visited the Passyunk Avenue bars in Fitzrovia and Waterloo over the summer for the Phillies-Mets London Series, and a thousand percent, those places are legit.

Fitzrovia's walls were covered with Philly sports paraphernalia and US dollar bills with messages from patrons written on them, the most prominent one I saw bearing "F--- GANNON" in bold lettering that covered the entire front of the bill. Then there was a Kelly Green painted wall with a photo of Nick Foles catching the "Philly Special" in Super Bowl LII along with a quote from him about growth and struggle. One of the bartenders, in a heavy British accent, turned and went "Lit, innit?" when he saw me taking a picture of it.

And Waterloo, tucked away in a heavily graffitied tunnel: windows painted to look stained-glass of Philly sport' finest hours, including Foles hosting that first Lombardi Trophy, along with a wall at the stairs leading up to the second floor that had a massive mural of Foles, and at the top of the steps, a red Jeff Garcia practice jersey from the mid-2000s.

And across all, patrons, visitors, and staff – native to the UK or crossed over from the Delaware Valley – all talking Eagles and Phils (a bit of Sixers and Flyers, too).

So make no mistake, they absolutely get it over there, and by the looks of it, were going just as crazy as the Eagles were running the Chiefs dynasty into the ground.

As I wrote back then in June : Philly is everywhere, even thousands of miles away in a different country, and sometimes all you need to do is rep your Eagles hoodie for it to find you.

