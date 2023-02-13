Post Flight: Eagles out-coached in Super Bowl loss

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.



From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes.



Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Super Bowl: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

"It was one of the worst losses in Philadelphia sports history. The Philadelphia Eagles got out-coached in the Super Bowl by the Kansas City Chiefs, despite Jalen Hurts owning the game. The difference came down to Patrick Mahomes not making any mistakes, zero adjustments at the half on defense, and a couple of really bad breaks for the Birds. We hear the good and bad calls from the game as we break down the final moments of the Philadelphia Eagles' season." - Shander

