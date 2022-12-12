More Sports:

December 12, 2022

Eagles host S Anthony Harris and P Brett Kern on free agent visits

Safety Anthony Harris spent the 2021 season and 2022 offseason with the Eagles.

By Shamus Clancy
Anthony_Harris_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Former Eagles safety Anthony Harris.

The Eagles are a bit banged up right now even with their league-best 12-1 record. Already down at safety with C.J. Gardner-Johnson recovering from a lacerated kidney, undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship left Sunday's game against the Giants with a knee injury. While Blankenship was carted off the field, it appears that it's a more short-term injury that won't require an IR stint.

Punter Arryn Siposs was also injured up in the Meadowlands, as he got crushed on a busted punt that wildly had Siposs running for a first down (he came up short). Valiant effort, but he's going to miss some time. Head coach Nick Sirianni said Siposs will be out "longer than expected." Siposs also doubles as the holder on field goals (return specialist Britian Covey filled in for him on that front Sunday).

Understandably, the Eagles want to bring in some reinforcements and are hosting free agent visits. We know two of such cases, including a familiar face:

Safety Anthony Harris spent the 2021 season and 2022 offseason with the Birds. He was cut before this season started in September. Harris was brought in originally given his familiarity with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's scheme from their shared days in Minnesota. When hoping for short-term help, eyeing a player with this type of connection obviously makes sense. 

Harris had 72 tackles and one interception in 14 games with the Eagles in 2021. He played three games (only special teams snaps) with the Broncos this season before being released last week. 

As for the punter front, Brett Kern made the Pro Bowl three-straight years from 2017-2019 with the Titans. He was the First-Team All-Pro punter selection in 2019. His 45.9 yards per punt average for his career is 15th in NFL history. That's something!

I'm sure it won't be long before we get official word of the Eagles signing a punter and adding some secondary help. 

