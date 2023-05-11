Report: Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch actually set for Nov. 20

After an incredible run to the NFC title, Jalen Hurts and the Birds went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII down in Arizona, but fell just a last-second field goal short in the end.

Now, with an arguably better roster after they were originally expected to lose a ton of talent in the offseason, the Eagles are going into 2023 with ambitions of making it all the way back, and a win in a rematch over the Chiefs along the way would be a massive step in doing so.

Originally, the rumor was Eagles-Chiefs would happen in Week 2, but as the schedule reveal inched closer and more details leaked out, it's looking like the Eagles will get the Vikings on Thursday Night Football that week instead. (Author's note: I gotta eat crow on that initial rumor. My fault.)

