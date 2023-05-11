More Sports:

May 11, 2023

Report: Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch actually set for Nov. 20

The Super Bowl LVII rematch will be a huge game that the NFL will want as many eyes as possible on and a date that Eagles fans will assuredly have marked on their calendars.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
DeVonta-Smith-Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Super-Bowl Patrick Breen/USA Today Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts takes off running in the Super Bowl.

As the 8 p.m. ET release of the NFL schedule nears, leaks and reports of expected matchups for the 2023 season are flying at a mile a minute. 

The latest regarding the Eagles is that the Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs in Arrowhead is still on, but it'll be under the primetime lights of Monday Night Football on November 20, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane

Obviously, Eagles-Chiefs will be a huge matchup that the NFL will want as many eyes as possible on and a date that Eagles fans will assuredly have marked on their calendars. 

After an incredible run to the NFC title, Jalen Hurts and the Birds went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII down in Arizona, but fell just a last-second field goal short in the end. 

Now, with an arguably better roster after they were originally expected to lose a ton of talent in the offseason, the Eagles are going into 2023 with ambitions of making it all the way back, and a win in a rematch over the Chiefs along the way would be a massive step in doing so. 

Originally, the rumor was Eagles-Chiefs would happen in Week 2, but as the schedule reveal inched closer and more details leaked out, it's looking like the Eagles will get the Vikings on Thursday Night Football that week instead. (Author's note: I gotta eat crow on that initial rumor. My fault.)

