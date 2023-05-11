Report: Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch actually set for Nov. 20

May 11, 2023
As the 8 p.m. ET release of the NFL schedule nears, leaks and reports of expected matchups for the 2023 season are flying at a mile a minute.
The latest regarding the Eagles is that the Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs in Arrowhead is still on, but it'll be under the primetime lights of Monday Night Football on November 20, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
#Eagles will face the Chiefs on Nov. 20 in Super Bowl rematch; Philly to start season in New England. More here: https://t.co/E1Y2NjUnSe— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 11, 2023
After an incredible run to the NFC title, Jalen Hurts and the Birds went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII down in Arizona, but fell just a last-second field goal short in the end.
Now, with an arguably better roster after they were originally expected to lose a ton of talent in the offseason, the Eagles are going into 2023 with ambitions of making it all the way back, and a win in a rematch over the Chiefs along the way would be a massive step in doing so.
Originally, the rumor was Eagles-Chiefs would happen in Week 2, but as the schedule reveal inched closer and more details leaked out, it's looking like the Eagles will get the Vikings on Thursday Night Football that week instead. (Author's note: I gotta eat crow on that initial rumor. My fault.)
Don’t believe everything you read on Facebook… https://t.co/C9SmcHQlD5— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) May 10, 2023
