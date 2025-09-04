WATCH: Eagles unveil 2024 World Champions banner prior to Week 1 opener vs. Cowboys

The World Champions banner, the second-ever in Eagles franchise history, is up in the rafters at Lincoln Financial Field.

On Thursday night, just ahead of the Eagles' 2025 season opener against the rival Dallas Cowboys, team owner Jeffrey Lurie and longtime, now retired, defensive end Brandon Graham walked onto the field holding both of the franchise's Vince Lombardi Trophies.

They led the Eagles' fight song with fans, both on the field and in the seats, before the curtain was pulled back on the last piece to immortalize the 2024 Super Bowl title run.

Then this year's Eagles, waiting in the tunnel with a mentality that they're all back to zero, ran out to start anew.

"I think from the outside, I think the city and everybody's been talking about it, but this building has been locked in," said receiver A.J. Brown of last season's Super Bowl run and how to turn the page from it. "We put that to bed long ago. We're just ready to go. That's over with."

But etched into the history of Philadelphia forever.

