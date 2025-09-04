Go to Wagtail admin interface
More Sports:

September 04, 2025

WATCH: Eagles unveil 2024 World Champions banner prior to Week 1 opener vs. Cowboys

Fans at the Linc welcomed their two-time Super Bowl champion Eagles to the field ahead of Thursday night's opener.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles-Cowboys-Linc-Week-1-2025-Pregame-NFL.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Fans begin to fill Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night in the lead-up to the Eagles' 2025 season opener against the rival Dallas Cowboys.

The World Champions banner, the second-ever in Eagles franchise history, is up in the rafters at Lincoln Financial Field. 

On Thursday night, just ahead of the Eagles' 2025 season opener against the rival Dallas Cowboys, team owner Jeffrey Lurie and longtime, now retired, defensive end Brandon Graham walked onto the field holding both of the franchise's Vince Lombardi Trophies. 

They led the Eagles' fight song with fans, both on the field and in the seats, before the curtain was pulled back on the last piece to immortalize the 2024 Super Bowl title run.

Then this year's Eagles, waiting in the tunnel with a mentality that they're all back to zero, ran out to start anew. 

"I think from the outside, I think the city and everybody's been talking about it, but this building has been locked in," said receiver A.J. Brown of last season's Super Bowl run and how to turn the page from it. "We put that to bed long ago. We're just ready to go. That's over with."

But etched into the history of Philadelphia forever.

