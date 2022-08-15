Two Eagles make NFL Top 100 players of 2022 ranking (so far)

The NFL is currently unveiling its list of the top-100 players in the league as voted on by current players. It's an annual tradition. The first chunk of players were revealed on Sunday, as the NFL Network did a televised program showcasing players No. 100 through No. 51.

Two players in that range are Eagles with Darius Slay coming in at No. 77 and Jason Kelce coming in at No. 71.

This is the fourth appearance in #NFLTop100 for Slay. He came in at No. 48 in 2018 after an All-Pro season in 2017. He was 86th in 2019 and 92nd in 2020. Slay was off the list entirely following a disappointing first year in Philly, but with a strong Pro Bowl campaign in 2021, he's back on.

Kelce has been voted on this list each of the last three seasons. He was 72nd in 2019, 94th in 2020 and 92nd in 2021.

Players No. 50 through No. 31 will be announced beginning at 4:30 p.m. next Sunday, August 21 on NFL Network. The top 20 will then be revealed the following Sunday, August 28, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

I would expect A.J. Brown to hear his name announced somewhere in the top 50. Brown was No. 62 on the rankings going into last season.

