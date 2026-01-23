Eagles notes: Christian Parker replacement; Eagles players shut out of NFL postseason honors

There are some Philadelphia Eagles tidbits that probably aren't worthy of their own articles, but we'll round them up here.

Who will replace Christian Parker as the team's defensive passing game coordinator / defensive backs coach?

During his last five seasons as a defensive backs coach for the Broncos and Eagles, Christian Parker has helped players like Patrick Surtain, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean realize their full potential and blossom into All-Pros. Parker parlayed his success into a defensive coordinator job with the Cowboys.

So the question now is, who will take Parker's place? The most likely candidate is safeties coach Joe Kasper, who was a defensive quality control coach for the Eagles from 2021 to 2022, and followed Vic Fangio to Miami to coach safeties for the Dolphins in 2023, before following Fangio again back to Philly in 2024.

Fangio obviously seems to trust Kasper, and personally, I've thought that he has come across as sharp in limited interactions with him, as well as in this piece from Ted Nguyen of The Athletic on slot corners. He feels like a rising name in the coaching community.

To be determined what his title will be, but a promotion feels likely.

No Eagles players were finalists for NFL postseason honors

Each year, the NFL has its "Postseason Honors," which include MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year.

Last year, a bunch of Eagles players (and a coach) were finalists for those awards:

• Saquon Barkley: Finalist for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, won for Offensive Player of the Year.

• Zack Baun: Finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.



• Quinyon Mitchell: Finalist for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.



• Cooper DeJean: Finalist for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.



• Vic Fangio: Finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year.



In 2025, Fangio is once again a finalist for Assistant Coach of the Year, but Eagles players were shut out of contention for the other awards. Guys who at least had an argument:

• Quinyon Mitchell: Mitchell was probably the Eagles' best player in 2025, but he didn't have any regular season INTs, so it's not surprising that he was overlooked.

• Jihaad Campbell: In the Eagles' first seven games before Nakobe Dean returned to the starting lineup, Campbell had 43 tackles, an INT, a forced fumble, and a couple of pass breakups. If he had started the whole season, he likely would have accumulated stats that would have competed with some of the other rookie finalists.



Jihaad Campbell did make the Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team

Here's who made it:

Offense

QB – Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

RB – TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots; Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

WR – Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

TE – Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

C – Jonah Monheim, Jacksonville Jaguars

OG – Tyler Booker, Dallas Cowboys; Grey Zabel, Seattle Seahawks

OT – Kelvin Banks Jr., New Orleans Saints; Armand Membou, New York Jets

Defense

DL – Abdul Carter, New York Giants; Mason Graham, Cleveland Browns; James Pearce Jr., Atlanta Falcons; Deone Walker, Buffalo Bills

LB – Teddye Buchanan, Baltimore Ravens; Jihaad Campbell, Philadelphia Eagles; Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns

CB – Will Johnson, Arizona Cardinals; Jacob Parrish, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S – Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks; Xavier Watts, Atlanta Falcons

Special Teams

PK – Andy Borregales, New England Patriots

P – Jeremy Crawshaw, Denver Broncos

KR – Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans

PR – Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans

ST – Carson Bruener, Pittsburgh Steelers

Andrew Mukuba's season was cut short by a broken fibula, but he almost certainly would have still finished behind the two very deserving safeties above.

Mitchell and DeJean made it last year.

