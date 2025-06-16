Eagles draft-and-develop approach, especially up front, led to homegrown heavy Super Bowl offense

June 16, 2025
Some NFL franchises more than others are known for their draft-and-develop approach.
The Ravens, Steelers, Packers – as examples – have long been believers in building their rosters through the NFL Draft and filling holes or making upgrades with either modest free-agent signings or an occasional splurge on the open market. All three of those teams have reputations as being among the best each year at draft strategy and selection, which has helped them achieve long-term, sustained success.
The Steelers in 2024 wrapped up their 21st straight season of finishing .500 or better. The Ravens have won 10 or more games and made the postseason in six of the past seven seasons. The Packers made the playoffs for eight straight years from 2009-2016 and have won 57 games over the past six season, averaging nearly 10 wins a season.
All three franchises have won double-digit games with different starting QBs leading the way, an example of their roster balance.
On Monday, I detailed how the Eagles have recently joined the elite draft-and-develop fraternity, using charts to show how their defense has evolved from being largely free-agent driven for their 2017 Super Bowl win – the first in franchise history – to last year's Super Bowl champion, which featured eight homegrown starters.
In this story, I'll show how the offense has similarly evolved since the 2017 Super Bowl from being comprised of players acquired through trade or free agency to homegrown talent. Some of the ratios are really staggering and hammer home the point that the Eagles have largely excelled at building through the draft – especially in the trenches – while making occasional, impactful free agent and trade additions.
Let's first look at the 2017 Super Bowl offense that featured more than half of its starters who came other organizations:
|Position
|Name
|Acquired
|Background
|QB
|Carson Wentz
|Draft
|2016 first round
|RB
|Jay Ajayi
|Trade
|from Dolphins
|WR
|Alshon Jeffrey
|Free Agent
|from Bears
|WR
|Torrey Smith
|Free Agent
|from 49ers
|WR
|Nelson Agholor
|Draft
|2015 first round
|TE
|Zach Ertz
|Draft
|2013 second round
|LT
|Jason Peters
|Trade
|from Bills
|LG
|Stefen Wisniewski
|Free Agent
|from Jaguars
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Draft
|2011 sixth round
|RG
|Brandon Brooks
|Free Agent
|from Texans
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Draft
|2013 first round
Some important notes here:
• The Eagles under HC Doug Pederson predominantly played 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) in 2017, so this chart reflects their most common personnel grouping.
• Although we know backup QB Nick Foles won the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP while starting for an injured Carson Wentz, the homegrown-outside ratio wouldn't change because Foles was an Eagles third-round pick in 2012 (even though he eventually was traded away and returned as a free agent). Even so, in almost all cases, we went with players who either played the most snaps for the season or started the most games.
• LT Halapoulivaati Vaitai started more games and played more snaps than Jason Peters, who tore his ACL and MCL in Week 7, but since they're both homegrown, I went with Peters.
• RB Jay Ayaji joined the team via trade, and from Week 9 to Week 17 played the most snaps (187) among a committee that included UDFA Corey Clement (165) and veteran free agent LeGarrette Blount (161). Blount actually toted three more carries than Ajayi in that time frame. So even if Blount were subbed for Ajayi, the homegrown-outside ratio wouldn't change.
• Although three-fifths of the skill positions are outsiders, the Eagles' two top receivers that season, TE Zach Ertz and WR Nelson Agholor, were homegrown.
Let's now compare the 2017 Super Bowl champs with the makeup of the offense from the 2022 Super Bowl team that lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, of which an astronomical 10 of 11 starters were homegrown.
|Position
|Name
|Acquired
|Background
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Draft
|2020 second round
|RB
|Miles Sanders
|Draft
|2019 second round
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Trade
|from Titans
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|Draft
|2021 first round
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|Draft
|2020 sixth round
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|Draft
|2018 second round
|LT
|Jordan Mailata
|Draft
|2018 seventh round
|LG
|Landon Dickerson
|Draft
|2021 second round
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Draft
|2011 sixth round
|RG
|Isaac Seumalo
|Draft
|2016 third round
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Draft
|2013 first round
More important notes:• Ladies and gentleman, a round of applause for Howie Roseman and his scouting staff with this one. There's a reason Roseman won the PFWA Executive of the Year award for this season. This offense was every GM's dream, with just one player coming from outside the organization.
Let's compare that roster to this past season's Super Bowl champion offense:
|Position
|Name
|Acquired
|Background
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Draft
|2020 second round
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Free Agent
|from Giants
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Trade
|from Titans
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|Draft
|2021 first round
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Trade
|from Commanders
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|Draft
|2018 second round
|LT
|Jordan Mailata
|Draft
|2018 seventh round
|LG
|Landon Dickerson
|Draft
|2021 second round
|C
|Cam Jurgens
|Draft
|2022 second round
|RG
|Mekhi Becton
|Free Agent
|from Jets
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Draft
|2013 first round
Some important distinctions:• The 2022 offense proved to be an outlier as this version of the offense, just two years later, has four times as many outsiders as the 2022 version. But it illustrates Roseman's success in free agency, as the RB Saquon Barkley and RG Mekhi Becton signings – while quite different in structure - were big hits.
|Position
|Name
|Acquired
|Background
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Draft
|2020 second round
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Free Agent
|from Giants
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Trade
|from Titans
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|Draft
|2021 first round
|WR
|Jahan Dotson
|Trade
|from Commanders
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|Draft
|2018 second round
|LT
|Jordan Mailata
|Draft
|2018 seventh round
|LG
|Landon Dickerson
|Draft
|2021 second round
|C
|Cam Jurgens
|Draft
|2022 second round
|RG
|Tyler Steen
|Draft
|2023 third round
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Draft
|2013 first round
Some final significant notes• Once again, I chose 11 personnel as that should be the dominant personnel group in 2025.
