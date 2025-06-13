The Eagles defense is younger and more homegrown than ever. Will that keep them among the NFL's elite?

For the longest time, the Eagles and their top decision-makers have talked about the importance of being a draft-and-develop organization and about the perils of relying too heavily on free agency.

But there are plenty of examples in their more recent history – say the past 25-30 years – of bad free-agent signings leading to an implosive season (who remembers the "Dream Team?") and of poor drafts and/or draft picks forcing the Eagles to make riskier splashes in free agency.

But since Howie Roseman's restoration of GM power in 2016, the Eagles have gradually started to put words into action in terms of building the bulk of their roster through the draft and approaching free agency with a more calculated, deliberate approach.

On defense, especially, the Eagles have leaned much heavier on handpicked, homegrown talent since their first Super Bowl win in franchise history in 2017.

In a two-part series, starting with today's look at defense, I'll examine the past three Super Bowl rosters and it's changing ratio of outside free agents to homegrown starters, and also look ahead to the 2025 version. On Tuesday, we'll look at the offense.

Let's start with a look at the 2017 Super Bowl defense, of which six of the 11 starters came from the outside:

Position Name Homegrown or Outside Acquired Background DE Brandon Graham Homegrown Draft 2010 first round DT Fletcher Cox Homegrown Draft 2012 first round DT Tim Jernigan Outside Trade from Ravens DE Vinny Curry Homegrown Draft 2012 second round LB Jordan Hicks Homegrown Draft 2015 third round LB Nigel Bradham Outside Free Agent from Bills LCB Ronald Darby Outside Trade from Bills S Malcolm Jenkins Outside Free Agent from Saints S Rodney McLeod Outside Free Agent from Rams RCB Jalen Mills Homegrown Draft 2016 seventh round NB Patrick Robinson Outside Free Agent from Colts

Some important notes here:

• The Eagles had a ton of injuries to starters in 2017, I went with the player who played the most snaps at that position or the one who started the most games. I'll do that consistently throughout the story.

• The chart represents nickel defense, but that year, Vinny Curry and Tim Jernigan came off the field in four-man rush situations for Chris Long and rookie Derek Barnett, so ratio-wise it's a wash because Curry and Barnett were both homegrown while Jernigan and Long were outsiders.

• Jordan Hicks is the only one listed who didn't play in the Super Bowl but his spot was filled by Mychal Kendricks, also a homegrown swap, so the ratio remains the same.

• The moral of this story is, despite being largely homegrown in the front six, the Eagles were almost exclusively comprised of outsiders in the secondary, the results of some very poor drafting in the years prior.

• At least Roseman righted his past free-agent wrongs as he hit on both safeties, especially Malcolm Jenkins, and the trade for Darby was largely beneficial even though Darby missed eight games that season. The real home run was the 1-year deal for Robinson, who was excellent in the slot.

• He's not on this chart, but the impact of free-agent DB Corey Graham can't be ignored as the Eagles played a lot of three-safety "big nickel" packages that season, with Corey Graham often subbing for Kendricks. Graham actually played 64 percent of the snaps in the Super Bowl while Kendricks played 32 percent, so at times the Eagles would have seven of their 11 players on defense coming from the outside.

Now let's look at the difference between the 2017 defense and the 2022 version that lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl despite ranking second overall in the regular season. That defense had seven starters come from other organizations before landing in Philly, one more than the 2017 squad:

Position Name Homegrown or Outside Acquired Background EDGE Josh Sweat Homegrown Draft 2018 fourth round DT Fletcher Cox Homegrown Draft 2012 first round DT Javon Hargrave Outside Free Agent from Steelers EDGE Haason Reddick Outside Free Agent from Panthers LB T.J. Edwards Homegrown UDFA 2019 LB Kyzir White Outside Free Agent from Chargers LCB Darius Slay Outside Trade from Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson Outside Trade from Saints S Marcus Epps Outside Waiver Claim from Vikings RCB James Bradberry Outside Free Agent from Giants NB Avonte Maddox Homegrown Draft 2018 fourth round





A few notes here:

• Once again, this chart represents nickel defense. The Eagles were in the second season of a transition to a 3-4 (or 5-3 base) alignment under DC Jonathan Gannon and had remade the front six to better reflect those needs , but they played mostly nickel with a four-man front, so that's the personnel I chose.

• To further illustrate, NB Avonte Maddox played 457 snaps that season. He came on the field to replace the nose tackle, either Jordan Davis or Linval Joseph, who combined to play 413 snaps.

• Although half of the front four came from the outside, the Eagles rotated very frequently, and the top four bench linemen – Brandon Graham (43%), Milton Williams (36%), Marlon Tuipulotu (21%), Jordan Davis (20%) – were all homegrown.