The Eagles defense is younger and more homegrown than ever. Will that keep them among the NFL's elite?

June 13, 2025
For the longest time, the Eagles and their top decision-makers have talked about the importance of being a draft-and-develop organization and about the perils of relying too heavily on free agency.
But there are plenty of examples in their more recent history – say the past 25-30 years – of bad free-agent signings leading to an implosive season (who remembers the "Dream Team?") and of poor drafts and/or draft picks forcing the Eagles to make riskier splashes in free agency.
But since Howie Roseman's restoration of GM power in 2016, the Eagles have gradually started to put words into action in terms of building the bulk of their roster through the draft and approaching free agency with a more calculated, deliberate approach.
On defense, especially, the Eagles have leaned much heavier on handpicked, homegrown talent since their first Super Bowl win in franchise history in 2017.
In a two-part series, starting with today's look at defense, I'll examine the past three Super Bowl rosters and it's changing ratio of outside free agents to homegrown starters, and also look ahead to the 2025 version. On Tuesday, we'll look at the offense.
Let's start with a look at the 2017 Super Bowl defense, of which six of the 11 starters came from the outside:
|Position
|Name
|Homegrown or Outside
|Acquired
|Background
|DE
|Brandon Graham
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2010 first round
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2012 first round
|DT
|Tim Jernigan
|Outside
|Trade
|from Ravens
|DE
|Vinny Curry
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2012 second round
|LB
|Jordan Hicks
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2015 third round
|LB
|Nigel Bradham
|Outside
|Free Agent
|from Bills
|LCB
|Ronald Darby
|Outside
|Trade
|from Bills
|S
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Outside
|Free Agent
|from Saints
|S
|Rodney McLeod
|Outside
|Free Agent
|from Rams
|RCB
|Jalen Mills
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2016 seventh round
|NB
|Patrick Robinson
|Outside
|Free Agent
|from Colts
Some important notes here:
• The Eagles had a ton of injuries to starters in 2017, I went with the player who played the most snaps at that position or the one who started the most games. I'll do that consistently throughout the story.
• The chart represents nickel defense, but that year, Vinny Curry and Tim Jernigan came off the field in four-man rush situations for Chris Long and rookie Derek Barnett, so ratio-wise it's a wash because Curry and Barnett were both homegrown while Jernigan and Long were outsiders.
• Jordan Hicks is the only one listed who didn't play in the Super Bowl but his spot was filled by Mychal Kendricks, also a homegrown swap, so the ratio remains the same.
• The moral of this story is, despite being largely homegrown in the front six, the Eagles were almost exclusively comprised of outsiders in the secondary, the results of some very poor drafting in the years prior.
• At least Roseman righted his past free-agent wrongs as he hit on both safeties, especially Malcolm Jenkins, and the trade for Darby was largely beneficial even though Darby missed eight games that season. The real home run was the 1-year deal for Robinson, who was excellent in the slot.
• He's not on this chart, but the impact of free-agent DB Corey Graham can't be ignored as the Eagles played a lot of three-safety "big nickel" packages that season, with Corey Graham often subbing for Kendricks. Graham actually played 64 percent of the snaps in the Super Bowl while Kendricks played 32 percent, so at times the Eagles would have seven of their 11 players on defense coming from the outside.
Now let's look at the difference between the 2017 defense and the 2022 version that lost to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl despite ranking second overall in the regular season. That defense had seven starters come from other organizations before landing in Philly, one more than the 2017 squad:
|Position
|Name
|Homegrown or Outside
|Acquired
|Background
|EDGE
|Josh Sweat
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2018 fourth round
|DT
|Fletcher Cox
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2012 first round
|DT
|Javon Hargrave
|Outside
|Free Agent
|from Steelers
|EDGE
|Haason Reddick
|Outside
|Free Agent
|from Panthers
|LB
|T.J. Edwards
|Homegrown
|UDFA
|2019
|LB
|Kyzir White
|Outside
|Free Agent
|from Chargers
|LCB
|Darius Slay
|Outside
|Trade
|from Lions
|S
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Outside
|Trade
|from Saints
|S
|Marcus Epps
|Outside
|Waiver Claim
|from Vikings
|RCB
|James Bradberry
|Outside
|Free Agent
|from Giants
|NB
|Avonte Maddox
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2018 fourth round
A few notes here:• Once again, this chart represents nickel defense. The Eagles were in the second season of a transition to a 3-4 (or 5-3 base) alignment under DC Jonathan Gannon and had remade the front six to better reflect those needs , but they played mostly nickel with a four-man front, so that's the personnel I chose.
Now let's look at the 2024 Super Bowl champs on defense, which represents a massive change from the other Super Bowl defenses, as eight of the 11 starters were either drafted by the Eagles or signed by the Eagles as a rookie free agent:
|Position
|Name
|Homegrown or Outside
|Acquired
|Background
|EDGE
|Josh Sweat
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2018 fourth round
|DT
|Jalen Carter
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2023 first round
|DT
|Milton Williams
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2021 third round
|EDGE
|Nolan Smith
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2023 first round
|LB
|Zack Baun
|Outside
|Free Agent
|from Saints
|LB
|Nakobe Dean
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2022 third round
|LCB
|Darius Slay
|Outside
|Trade
|from Lions
|S
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|Outside
|Free Agent
|from Lions
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Homegrown
|UDFA
|2022
|RCB
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2024 first round
|NB
|Cooper DeJean
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2024 second round
A few notes here:
• This chart also represents nickel defense, as the Eagles were among the NFL leaders in nickel defense usage in 2024.
• Even if I switched the chart to represent base defense, DT Jordan Davis would sub for NB Cooper DeJean, which would keep the rate of homegrown to outside at eight of 11.
Obviously, the intended EDGE starter opposite Josh Sweat was free agent Bryce Huff, but that didn't work out. Even if it had worked out, seven of 11 starters being homegrown would still represent a major shit from the past two Super Bowl defenses.
• LB Nakobe Dean didn't play in the Super Bowl after he tore his patellar tendon in the wild card round, and was replaced by free agent Oren Burks, but Dean played the most snaps alongside Baun at ILB and would have started had he been healthy.
• Six of the eight homegrown starters were drafted from 2021-2024, making this one of the youngest defenses in recent Eagles history.
Now let's project what the Eagles are expected to look like in 2025 as they attempt to become repeat Super Bowl champs:
|Position
|Name
|Homegrown or Outside
|Acquired
|Background
|EDGE
|Jalyx Hunt
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2024 third round
|DT
|Jalen Carter
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2023 first round
|DT
|Moro Ojomo
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2023 seventh round
|EDGE
|Nolan Smith
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2023 first round
|LB
|Zack Baun
|Outside
|Free Agent
|from Saints
|LB
|Nakobe Dean
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2022 third round
|LCB
|Kelee Ringo
|Homegrown
|Trade
|from Lions
|S
|Drew Mukuba
|Homegrown
|Free Agent
|from Lions
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Homegrown
|UDFA
|2022
|RCB
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2024 first round
|NB
|Cooper DeJean
|Homegrown
|Draft
|2024 second round
More notes:• Whoa! If this holds up, a whopping 10 of 11 starters would be homegrown Eagles, representing a seismic shift from the 2017 team.
Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports