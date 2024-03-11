Eytan Shander: Even Howie Roseman can't fix broken Eagles this offseason

Can you hear that noise?

It’s the sound of hope slowly exiting the room. As the new season begins, Howie Roseman embarks on one of the toughest offseasons in his career. This is not a retool, it’s a “do anything possible to avoid a rebuild." It's one that comes on the heels of collapses, firings, and losing one of the most important players to ever play for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I have no optimism about the Eagles season… zero, zero," FOX29's Mike Jerrick told me. "And I think the whole thing is going to be blown up after five games.”

Both myself and fellow baldy Marc Farzetta were a little taken aback when he said this last week. Normally it’s one of us who provides the extra firepower, but Jerrick was exceptionally passionate in his statement. This is on a morning show that might spend 8-10 mins max even talking about sports, so Jerrick isn’t in the business of driving ratings by hot Eagles takes.

Mike speaks to a far larger audience than sports talk radio, one that turns over more and avoids the same repetition of thought. In short, he speaks for a larger demographic of sports fans in Philadelphia – the ones we tend to ignore inside the “die hard” mentality.

Make no mistake about it – the Eagles have given you nothing to be hopeful about if your hopes rest on them winning the Super Bowl. Sure, if you hope they make it back to the playoffs, then great, your prayers should be answered. This team as it currently stands is not a contender and I’m not confident Roseman can fix it.

The hopes for this Eagles team rest on what they did two years ago and conveniently removes the negatives from last year. Some fans want to pick and choose what carries over from last year, hoping in their own minds that all those negatives just evaporate into the air.

Yet here we are, Roseman standing ahead of familiar stomping grounds. Not many in any front office can navigate the free-agency period or draft board like Roseman. This isn’t a column knocking his abilities, rather one that questions how much impact he can truly make.

The core of this team is still in question – whether you believe it or not, reports about Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, even A.J. Brown defending himself on local radio. What about this offseason even resembles a team on the same page, focused on winning a Super Bowl?

Look around the league. Have you seen anything on Patrick Mahomes being unable to lead his team because of a new deal? Is Justin Jefferson calling the local PM drive show in Minneapolis? Did Kyle Shannahan get stripped of his duties after some bizarre power point presentation to save his job?

Still not convinced this team is a living train wreck right now? How many other head of securities do you know by name in the NFL? Any sport? Big Dom is a household name among sports talk outlets as a reflection of how crazy things are right now.

Roseman has the power to spend Philly's cap space and manuever the draft board with a trade or two. But that doesn’t do anything to improve the rotten core of this Eagles team. Just adding a free agent running back or safety doesn’t fix Hurts, Sirianni, Brown, or defensive lineman – reportedly – refusing to follow assignments down the stretch.

Hurts struggled with demands of his new deal. Sirianni needed Big Dom to check emotions on the sidelines. Brown is defending his name being dragged on the radio. Several players publicly questioned coaching and front office decisions as the team fell apart. They fired a bad defensive coordinator only to replace him with an even bigger bozo. Oh, and they lost one of the few athletes in this city who truly has the respect of every fan rooting for the team. Jason Kelce’s retirement is going to gut this team’s leadership. Fletcher Cox's too.

Seriously.

What the hell is Roseman going to do to address all of these issues? The answer is nothing. Not because Roseman isn’t talented, it’s because he can only lead a horse to water. The failures of this team will be rooted in a breakdown of leadership and failure to adjust. Their talent will take them far, perhaps even to the playoffs, but the focus just isn’t there.

Teams just don’t lay down like the Birds did last year and return with a Chiefs level of focus.

What stood out to me the most about Jerrick’s comments was the last part. How tight this team is and how soon it could be blown up — starting with the coach. They have two coordinators who can easily slide into the HC role at least as an interim. Hurts isn’t going anywhere but guys making money that are expendable would be targets.

That’s what you have to come to grips with this off-season, despite Roseman doing his best to keep this team on par. The Philadelphia Eagles are a team built on extremes, and much like the expectations that follow them, this team is unfortunately closer to blowing it up by Week 5 than winning another Super Bowl.

For all of our sakes let’s hope Jerrick is wrong, but I’m not betting against him.

Eytan Shander is a long time radio and TV personality in Philadelphia. In addition to his weekly column, you can currently listen and watch him on Fox29’s Good Day and other sports shows. He’s giving betting advice on OddsShopper. A lifetime Eagles fan, Eytan lives just outside the city with his wife.

Follow Eytan on Twitter: @shandershow