Battle brewing to be Saquon Barkley's backups









Plenty of upcoming battles at Eagles training camp have already attracted headlines and made for good offseason storylines.

On defense, the team is looking for new starters at left cornerback, safety, defensive tackle and edge defender and, while Nakobe Dean is out, inside linebacker. There are also some situational roles, like dime cornerback, and other depth positions that will be hashed out from competition.

On offense, other than right guard, there are not any major jobs up for grabs. But the all-important backup job to All-Pro Saquon Barkley – and even the No. 3 – will be one of the most watched competitions throughout the summer.

Barkley’s backup role previously belonged to Kenneth Gainwell, who signed a free-agent deal this offseason with the Steelers. Make no mistake about Gainwell, he served a small but vital role for the offense as the team’s short-yardage back, third-down back, and as a versatile option in the last minutes of a half.

Despite coming out of Memphis with the pedigree of a scat back with a wide receiver-like skill set, Gainwell emerged as a tough, between-tackles runner who improved each year in blitz pickup and overall pass protection. Though Gainwell never showcased raw explosion, averaging just 4.2 yards per carry during his four seasons, he was dependable enough to become one of head coach Nick Sirianni’s favorites.

The Eagles have added several potential backup running backups this offseason – seven, in total – including Friday’s waiver claim of former Jags running back Keilan Robinson, but it remains to be seen if any of them can provide the value that Gainwell gave for the defending Super Bowl champs.

Here’s a look at the options, in no particular order:

A.J. Dillon

Dillon is nothing like a scatback. The 250-pounder, known as “Quadzilla” for his immense leg muscles, is actually a decent receiver for his size, but let’s not get carried away. The former Packer is a big, bruising, between-tackles runner who can handle the workload – except that he’s coming off a major neck injury that forced him to miss the entire 2024 season. Neck stingers can be enduring and easy to aggravate – anyone remember Jordan Howard? The one-year deal he signed exemplified the modest interest he attracted around the NFL, a potential red flag. Dillon is no lock to make the 53. If he sticks, Dillon is more of a potential Barkley replacement if Barkley were to get hurt than he is a fill-in for Gainwell’s role.

Will Shipley

The second-year pro from Clemson has more juice than Gainwell but didn’t get to show much of it his rookie season as the seldom-used No. 3. So he plied his trade on special teams as a kick returner and as the personal protector on the punt team. Shipley, a fourth-round pick, only averaged 2.7 yards per carry on 30 carries last season but did accrue 77 yards on four carries and a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game blowout of the Commanders. As a kick returner, he averaged nearly 29 yards per return and will be in the mix for that job again. Shipley caught a bunch of passes out of the backfield in the two OTAs open to the media, showing good hands and some catch-and-run burst. We won’t know about the improved pass pro until the pads come out at camp, but he did look a little bigger and stronger this spring. Shipley has the best chance to fill Gainwell’s role if he can improve in those areas.

Keilan Robinson

With Shipley poised to take on a bigger role in the offense, the Eagles will be looking for alternatives in kickoff return. Enter Robinson, who was waived by the Jags on Wednesday and claimed Friday by the Eagles. A fifth-round pick last year, Robinson only played in six games for the Jags and returned two kickoffs, for 34 total yards, and tumbled down the depth chart this spring when the new Jags regime drafted two more running backs. Robinson was a four-star recruit at Alabama before transferring to Texas. He’s a great athlete – running a 4.42 at the Combine with a 1.51 10-yard split – but lacks ideal size at 191 pounds. Still, with his speed, hands, and smooth running style, he’ll get into the mix for the No. 3 spot.

Montrell Johnson

Because, of course, Howie Roseman needed to have a Gator….But in all seriousness, Johnson is another outstanding athlete. The former Florida halfback ran the fifth-fastest 40 time among RBs at the Combine (4.41) with the 10th-best 10-yard split. At 212 pounds, he has good size, and he’s known for being a tough, power runner, which blends well with the Eagles’ predominantly inside zone run attack. He can catch a little, but the issue with him was knee injuries, which limited his production and probably kept him from being drafted on Day 3. Johnson’s athleticism is sure to shine in the preseason. He’s the kind of guy that fans will demand make the 53-man because he ripped off some impressive runs against Jets third-stringers. Staying healthy would help him make a strong push for the No. 3 spot.

Lew Nichols

It’s kind of strange that the Eagles showed little interest in Nichols after releasing him at last year’s roster cutdown date. They didn't bring him back until December, signing him to the practice squad. But after the season, they re-signed Nichols and didn’t bring back Tyrion Davis-Price, who spent the entire year on the practice squad and was elevated for the season finale. Just weird. But anyway, Nichols, a Boise State product, is much different than Montrell Johnson and Keilan Robinson. He’s more of a compactly built, leverage runner who lacks top-end speed but can break tackles. He’s not really an expert pass catcher and really doesn’t have a special teams role, so his odds of making the team wouldn’t seem strong, but yet, he’s back for another go-around.

ShunDerrick Powell

The book on this undrafted Central Arkansas product – same school as Scottie Pippen! – is that he’s speedy and twitchy but also really small at 5'7" and 183 pounds. Guys like him tend to shine in shorts and shells but struggle when the pads come out. But he had some monster games in college and finished his career with more than 4,000 rushing yards. That's quite productive. He’s another one who should be fun to watch in the preseason and could land on the practice squad.

