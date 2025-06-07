More Sports:

June 07, 2025

The Eagles added another RB, another OL as they stock up

Birds claim RB Keilan Robinson off waivers, sign undrafted rookie OG Marcus Tate

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060625KeilanRobinson Doug Engle/Imagn Images

Keilan Robinson (31)

The Philadelphia Eagles added two players over the last week, so let's profile each of them.

RB Keilan Robinson

Robinson was a 2024 Jaguars fifth-round pick out of Texas. He appeared in six games as a rookie, with just five snaps in the regular offense, and 51 snaps on special teams. He had two kick returns for 34 yards. He did not get any carries or targets. The Jaguars waived him on Wednesday, and he was claimed by the Eagles off waivers on Friday.

Robinson originally enrolled at Alabama in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season (COVID), and transferred to Texas, where he played for three seasons. His college stats: 

 Keilan RobinsonRush Yards YPC TD 
Alabama (2019) 39 254 6.5 
Texas (2021) 45 322 7.4 
Texas (2022) 25 86 3.4 
Texas (2023) 12 134 11.2 
TOTAL 121 796 6.6 


As you can see, Robinson was seldom used, as he had just 121 career carries. He did chip in 35 career catches for 332 yards (9.5 YPC) and 3 TDs. He returned kicks for Texas in 2022 and 2023, retuning one kick for a score in 2023. Highlights: 

Robinson is short (5'8), but he ran a 4.42 at the Combine: 

The Eagles now have seven running backs on their roster.

OG Marcus Tate

Tate appeared in 42 games (37 starts) over four years at Clemson. He battled injuries throughout his career. We'll let Dane Brugler of The Athletic do the heavy lifting on Tate's scouting report: 

A four-year starter at Clemson, Tate was entrenched at left guard in offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s balanced gap/zone run scheme. He became just the third offensive lineman in school history to start a season opener as a true freshman and was a solid part of the Tigers’ line, when healthy. He earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior.

Tate sets up quickly and efficiently in pass protection, although his ability to create movement and sustain in the run game must improve. He didn’t look the same down the stretch in 2024, and his ability to stay healthy and effective will be crucial if he is going to make it at the next level. Overall, Tate has an NFL frame with functional mobility and technique but must show he can overcome his questionable balance and body control in the run game. He will boost his chances if he can prove to coaches that he has versatility across the interior. He is expected to be full-go by training camp after January knee surgery.

Tate went undrafted and did not sign with a team as an undrafted rookie until June, however, he was considered a 7th round prospect by Brugler, and a sixth-round prospect by NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.

Depth chart updated here

