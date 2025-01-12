Eagles-Packers Wild Card Round inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles listed 10 players (not including resting players) on their initial injury report ahead of their Wild Card Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers listed 12 players on their initial injury report.

Here are the Eagles' and Packers' inactives, with analysis...

Tanner McKee is the emergency quarterback, which means that Kenny Pickett is still the primary backup. The Eagles elevated FB Khari Blasingame and WR Parris Campbell from the practice squad for this game.

• WR Ainias Smith: With Campbell up from the practice squad, Smith is down.



• OG Trevor Keegan: The rookie fifth-round pick had a solid training camp, but for now he is a guard only, and thus not super helpful for versatility's sake on gameday. The backup offensive linemen will be Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, and Brett Toth.

• OL Darrian Kinnard: Kinnard has only been active for one game.

• OL Nick Gates: Brett Toth will likely be the backup center.



• CB Eli Ricks: The Eagles are deep at corner.

• S Lewis Cine: The Eagles poached Cine off of the Bills' practice squad on Tuesday.



Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc. • EDGE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham tore his left triceps in the Eagles' win over the Rams. Before the season, Graham said that the 2024 season, his 15th in the NFL, would be his last. He played very well, and was arguably the team's best edge defender. Graham finished with 20 tackles and 3.5 sacks, with his stats not truly showing his actual impact, as has been the case throughout his career.

• WR/RS Britain Covey (IR): Covey was previously on IR with a shoulder injury. He returned from that injury and played in games, but landed on IR once again with a neck injury. Cooper DeJean will return punts. • FB Ben VanSumeren (IR): VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a lower-body injury during practice and landed on IR.

No surprises here:

Christian Watson is the Packers' most dangerous deep threat, as he is averaging 21.4 yards per catch on the season, He tore an ACL against the Bears Week 18. The Packers have not yet placed Watson on IR, but his season is over.

Other notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.