Wild Card Round non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. We'll continue on into the playoffs. Ideal winners bolded.

Ideal Divisional Round opponent

• Commanders at Buccaneers



• Vikings at Rams (ideal winner to be determined depending on Commanders-Buccaneers outcome)



Should the Eagles advance past the Packers in the Wild Card Round, they could face one of three teams in the Divisional Round, the 3 seed Buccaneers, the 4 seed Rams, or the 5 seed Vikings. They cannot face the 6 seed Commanders or the 1 seed Lions until the NFC Championship Game.

Of the Buccaneers, Rams, and Vikings, there is one clear team that would be the easiest possible opponent. That would be the Rams, a team that finished 17th in DVOA (10th offense, 26th defense), and had a -19 point differential on the season. Oh, and the Eagles pushed them around Week 12 in a blowout road win.

So how would the Eagles get to play the Rams? Well the Rams would have to beat the Vikings in the Wild Card Round, and the Commanders would have to beat the Buccaneers. So those are the best outcomes.

That said, your rooting interest could change throughout the weekend based on the result of the Commanders-Bucs game, which will be played Sunday night.

If the Commanders beat the Bucs, the Commanders will play the Lions, and the Eagles will face the winner of the Vikings-Rams game on Monday night. Go ahead and root for the Rams in that one.

However, if the Bucs beat the Commanders, the Eagles will play the Bucs, and the Lions will play the Vikings-Rams winner. In that case, it's best if the Vikings win. Why? Well, the Lions are the Eagles' biggest threat in these playoffs, and the Vikings are more capable of beating them than the Rams are, in my opinion, so it's better if the Lions have to face the Vikings in the Divisional Round. And yes, I understand that the Lions swept the Vikings this season, and the Rams took the Lions to OT before ultimately losing in Detroit. But clearly, the Vikings are the better team, and that Lions-Rams matchup was way back in Week 1.

But no matter what, a Commanders win over the Bucs is the best non-Eagles outcome of the weekend, because the Bucs would be the toughest Divisional Round draw, in my opinion. Todd Bowles always gives Jalen Hurts fits, and their offense is hot. But also, even if you think the Vikings are better than the Bucs, they would have to travel to Philly on a short week after a road trip to the southwest, which would be a big Eagles advantage.

I know it'll be tough rooting for the Commanders for some of you, but that's the best outcome.

Keeping an eye on the AFC

• Chargers at Texans



• Steelers at Ravens



• Broncos at Bills



If the Eagles are able to advance to the Super Bowl, they probably don't want to see the Chiefs or Bills.

So to begin, it's best if the Broncos knock off the Bills. Then beyond that outcome, it's best if teams like the Ravens and Chargers win their matchups, because they have a fighting chance against the Bills and Chiefs, while the Texans and Steelers do not.

