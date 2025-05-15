More Events:

May 15, 2025

Fan Expo and South 9th Street Italian Market Festival: Your weekend guide to things to do

A totally different portal is also passing through Philly.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide Provided image/Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations

The Fan Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend will feature cosplay, panels, gaming tournaments and celebrities. Above, fans dressed up at a previous year's event in Philly.

This weekend in Philly is all about the fans — Eagles fans, theme park fans, comic book fans and anyone who considers Sunday gravy a special interest.

The Fan Expo, aka the city's version of Comic Con, will bring together all kinds of pop culture obsessives. But foodies can also get their fill at the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival, the annual block party/pasta mecca. Universal Orlando season pass holders will want to stop by the art museum for a special preview of the destination's newest theme park. And the Birds faithful can shoot their shot with Cooper DeJean at the Checkers drive-thru. Here's a look at the weekend ahead:

Meet approximately 500 Batmans

Fans of science fiction, fantasy, horror, comic books, anime and video games will descend on the Pennsylvania Convention Center this weekend. The Fan Expo promises cosplay, panels and gaming tournaments, plus a ton of celebrities. Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, William Shatner, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Serkis and the Johns (Boyega, Cena, Carpenter) will be signing autographs and posing for pictures, among many others. Single-day passes are still available for $49-$64.

Eat prosciutto and climb a pole

The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival celebrates two of Philly's strengths: food and dangerous, made-up feats of athleticism. The two-day event features dozens of vendors selling pasta, cannoli and a few dishes you won't find in nonna's kitchen. Visitors can then digest by the Washington Avenue stage, where DJs and bands will play from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or dare to climb a 30-foot pole greased with lard. It's by the Montrose Piazza, and anyone who successfully summits will get meats, cheeses and other prizes. 

Visit another portal

A video portal — no, not that one — will give crowds a peak at the new Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort. The 30-foot installation mimics the attraction's entrance and will be stationed on the art museum steps Friday through Sunday. The portal will play teasers showing off new rides inspired by the "Harry Potter," "Super Mario Bros." and "How to Train Your Dragon" franchises. Thrill seekers can also enter a sweepstakes to win a trip to the theme park, which opens May 22.

Get fries from Cooper DeJean

An Eagle will man the fryers at Checkers this Saturday. Cooper DeJean is working the drive-thru at the chain's 9173 Roosevelt Blvd. location from 6:30-7 p.m., but the cornerback isn't picking up a second job. It's all part of a fundraising effort for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia. Checkers has pledged to donate $0.33 from every large fry sold this weekend. Every 100th customer on Saturday and Sunday will also receive a hat signed by DeJean.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Festivals 9th Street Conventions

Videos

Featured

815x524_AsburyPark_iS_637185376.png

An amazing May starts in New Jersey
Limited - Cape May County - Longest Yarn

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County, NJ

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Philly primary elections: A guide for the 3 questions on the ballot

Philly Ballot Guide 2025

Sponsored

IBX campaign tackles loneliness epidemic

Independence Blue Cross Headquarters - Open Enrollment Period

Senior Health

Hearing aids can be a tool for combating loneliness among seniors

Hearing Aids Loneliness

Courts

3M settles PFAS contamination cases in N.J. for $450 million

3M settlement NJ

History

Memorial Day weekend events planned at Constitution Center

Constitution Center Memorial

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Diving into trade scenarios with the No. 3 overall pick; is Ace Bailey a good fit?

Lottery Sixers 5.12.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved