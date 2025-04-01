Another portal is transporting to Philly, and this one is promoting Universal's new theme park

Since October, Philadelphia has been home to the Portal installation that connects the city to several other livestreams around the world. Another portal will soon have a brief tenure here, and this one claims to offer a glimpse into a new Florida theme park.

To celebrate the upcoming opening of its Epic Universe attractions, Universal Orlando Resort is launching the "National Epic Universe Portal Tour" that will stop by four cities including Philadelphia. The tour, which features a 30-foot-tall replica of the "Chronos" portal that will be an entrance at Epic Universe, will be at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps Friday, May 16, through Sunday, May 18.

From 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., visitors can pose for photos at the Chronos and view "action-packed sequences that celebrate" the new park, Universal said. Each evening, the installation will display a special show with lighting and music. There will also be a sweepstakes offering the chance to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort to experience Epic Universe firsthand.

Along with Philadelphia, the national tour is also heading to Atlanta, New York and Chicago. Epic Universe, which opens May 22, will feature five themed worlds — Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. The new park joins Universal's other Orlando parks, Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay.

While Chronos offers a gateway to visit wizards, movie monsters and video game characters, Philadelphia's resident Portal structure gives passersby a live look at people in Ireland, Poland and Lithuania. Since making its Philly debut, the Portal has been located in LOVE Park. It went offline in February, when thieves cut and stole some of the installation's copper wire, but came back to life last week. It will move to another spot in the city soon, though its new home hasn't been revealed yet, and officials plan to keep it in Philly for the next two years.

Friday, May 16, through Sunday, May 18



10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Free



Philadelphia Museum of Art steps



2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia