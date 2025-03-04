Police seek suspects who took copper wire from Portal installation in LOVE Park

Philadelphia police are seeking the people responsible for removing copper wire from the Portal in Center City last month.

On Feb. 1, at approximately 5:40 a.m., a suspect was caught on surveillance cameras cutting a section from the installation in LOVE Park, according to a release posted Tuesday by police. After taking the wire, that suspect, and three others, left the area with the wire in a large green and yellow trash can, authorities said.

MORE: New online tool provides public data on demographics of drivers getting pulled over in Philly

Philly police also posted a Youtube video showing the four suspects in footage taken by subway surveillance cameras. They're seeking the public's help. Anyone with information can submit a confidential tip online or by calling 215-686-8477. If you see the suspects, police advise to not approach them and contact 911 immediately.

The Portal has been closed since last month, but it's unclear whether it is due to the wire theft. Representatives for the installation did not immediately respond to inquiries.

"The Philadelphia Portal is currently offline while our team performs routine maintenance and upgrades," Joseph Callahan, director of the Portals Organization, said in a statement issued Feb. 24. "We are excited to share that with the support of The Bean Foundation and World JAM Productions, the Philadelphia Portal is scheduled to be back online in early March, with several St. Patrick’s Day celebrations planned. We're thrilled to be able to continue bringing people together across the globe through the Portal."

On Tuesday afternoon, the Portal remained closed and covered in a tarp with a sign explaining that it's "temporarily down for repairs."

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice The Portal sculpture in LOVE Park remained closed Tuesday afternoon, covered in a tarp with a sign noting that it's 'temporarily down for repairs.'

Philly's Portal, which was formerly installed in New York City, opened in October. When online, it links to livestreams from other installations in Dublin, Ireland; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Lublin, Poland.