More News:

March 04, 2025

Police seek suspects who took copper wire from Portal installation in LOVE Park

Four people involved in the Feb. 1 theft were caught on subway surveillance cameras, authorities say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Theft
portal wire theft Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police said they are seeking suspects who stole copper wire from the Portal installation in LOVE Park last month. Above, the Portal on its opening day in Philadelphia in October.

Philadelphia police are seeking the people responsible for removing copper wire from the Portal in Center City last month.

On Feb. 1, at approximately 5:40 a.m., a suspect was caught on surveillance cameras cutting a section from the installation in LOVE Park, according to a release posted Tuesday by police. After taking the wire, that suspect, and three others, left the area with the wire in a large green and yellow trash can, authorities said.

MORE: New online tool provides public data on demographics of drivers getting pulled over in Philly

Philly police also posted a Youtube video showing the four suspects in footage taken by subway surveillance cameras. They're seeking the public's help. Anyone with information can submit a confidential tip online or by calling 215-686-8477. If you see the suspects, police advise to not approach them and contact 911 immediately. 

The Portal has been closed since last month, but it's unclear whether it is due to the wire theft. Representatives for the installation did not immediately respond to inquiries.

"The Philadelphia Portal is currently offline while our team performs routine maintenance and upgrades," Joseph Callahan, director of the Portals Organization, said in a statement issued Feb. 24. "We are excited to share that with the support of The Bean Foundation and World JAM Productions, the Philadelphia Portal is scheduled to be back online in early March, with several St. Patrick’s Day celebrations planned. We're thrilled to be able to continue bringing people together across the globe through the Portal."

On Tuesday afternoon, the Portal remained closed and covered in a tarp with a sign explaining that it's "temporarily down for repairs." 

portal closed maintenanceFranki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice

The Portal sculpture in LOVE Park remained closed Tuesday afternoon, covered in a tarp with a sign noting that it's 'temporarily down for repairs.'


Philly's Portal, which was formerly installed in New York City, opened in October. When online, it links to livestreams from other installations in Dublin, Ireland; Vilnius, Lithuania; and Lublin, Poland.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Theft Philadelphia Center City Police Crime Love Park Thefts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - NICU Main

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia
Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Complimentary Sporting Club Membership + One Month Free Rent!

Just In

Must Read

Technology

New online tool shows data on traffic stops in Philly

Driving equality dashboard police

Sponsored

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Limited - Jay Pharoah

Movies

'Audrey's Children' trailer gives glimpse into life of CHOP doctor

Audrey Evans biopic

Health News

After measles case reported in Philly area, CHOP doctor says there's no need to worry about vaccinated children

measles vaccine

Parties

Radiant Ball honoring scientist Marie Curie returns to Mütter Museum

Mütter Museum ball

Sixers

Sunday stats: Recapping Joel Embiid's disastrous season, Quentin Grimes' dazzling night

Embiid 3.1.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved