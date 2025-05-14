Kyle Schwarber's historic on-base streak ends at 47 games

When one streak ends, all you can do is try and start another one.

In every single game this season — and dating back to September of last season — Kyle Schwarber has been on base. Whether a home run (he leads the NL right now with 14 of them), a walk or something in between, Schwarber's consistency has been historic.

But against the Cardinals on a rainy Game 1 of a doubleheader, Schwarber popped out, lined out and grounded out twice in four plate appearances. For a player known for hitting better in the warmer summer months, a chilly wet day (61 degrees and breezy at first pitch) seems like a predicable Kryptonite.

The Phillies still won, by the way 2-1, thanks to a clutch Bryce Harper RBI late and dominant Jesús Luzardo start.

Schwarber's now-completed streak was the fourth longest in modern franchise history (since 1900), and is the longest streak Major League Baseball has seen since Tommy Pham did it 48 times in a row in 2018-19.

A look at the Phillies' on-base streak leaders:

Player Years Streak Mike Schmidt 1981-82 56 Chuck Klein 1930 49 Bobby Abreu 2000-01 48 Kyle Schwarber 2024-25 47





It's interesting that with all the different kinds of hitters in the Phillies' lineup, Schwarber was the one to break through.

He's never been one to have an impressive batting average, but patience at the plate routinely has him among the league leaders in walks, and elite power has him among the most dangerous sluggers in pro baseball.

"It's been a big story nationally," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said after the game, "and he deserves it. He's put together great at bats all year."

Schwarber is one of three Phillies to have played in all 42 games (through Game 1 of the doubleheader) this season, alongside Harper and Nick Castellanos.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports