Eagles have NFL's No. 2-ranked defensive line? PFF says yes.

June 28, 2025
The Eagles have the NFL's second-best defensive line going into 2025, and best in the National Football Conference, according to Pro Football Focus' most recent rating of d-lines around the league.Only the Steelers, per the analytics website, enter the season with a better defensive front.
Ranking the Top 10 Defensive Lines in the NFL today 📊 pic.twitter.com/gKb8VJWFkE— PFF (@PFF) June 26, 2025
Here's the projected top three at EDGE and DT for 2025 and their experience, pass-rush production and 2024 playing time percentages:
|Career Starts
|2024 Sacks+QB Hits
|% Of Snaps
|EDGE Nolan Smith
|10
|17.5
|55%
|EDGE Jalyx Hunt
|1
|4.5
|25%
|EDGE Azeez Ojulari
|30
|16
|58%
|DT Jalen Carter
|16
|20.5
|84%
|DT Moro Ojomo
|1
|5
|37%
|DT Jordan Davis
|39
|2
|37%
Let's compare that to the top three at both d-line positions for the Giants, who ranked third on PFF's list:
|Career Starts
|2024 Sacks+QB Hits
|% Of Snaps
|EDGE Brian Burns
|84
|26.5
|79%
|EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux
|43
|22.5
|75%
|EDGE Abudul Carter
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DT Dexter Lawrence
|85
|25
|73%
|DT Roy Robertson-Harris
|62
|1
|37%
|DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches
|57
|8
|63%
The production disparity of each team's top four is glaring here, as the Giants have three guys who produced 22 or more combined sacks and QB hits last year and played 73 percent or more of the defensive snaps compared to the Eagles' top three (Carter, Smith, Ojulari), none of which equaled 22 or more sacks/QB hits, although Carter's 20.5 is close.
Jalen Carter is the only Eagle on the list to play more than 70 percent of the snaps, while the Giants have three, and all three were productive.
Again, PFF isn't just taking into account production as much as projection. There's surely room for Hunt, an explosive third-round pick entering Year 2, and Smith, who didn't start until the second half of the season, to see significant improvement.
But if we're being fair with projections, the Giants could easily have a fourth impact lineman/edge rusher if No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter lives up to his draft stock early. The hunch here is that the Giants will lean heavily on a four-man rush with Carter and Burns at the edges, and Thibodeaux kicked inside next to Lawrence.
The Texans, who came in at No. 4 on the list, might also like a word with PFF, seeing as their top two edge rushers – Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson – combined for 23 sacks and 42 QB hits last season, almost twice the amount of Smith, Hunt and Ojulari combined. Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle combined for 15 sacks/QB hits, and Houston finished with the sixth-ranked overall defense.
Denver, which ranked eighth on PFF's list, also has an argument based on production. The Broncos return their top five pass rushers from last season's defense that ranked No. 1 in sacks per pass attempt and seventh overall, including Zach Allen (48.5 sacks/QB hits), Nik Bonitto (37.5 sacks/QB hits) and Jonathon Cooper (30.5 sacks/QB hits).
SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.
Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports