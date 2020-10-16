Eagles place RG Matt Pryor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

October 16, 2020
In a classic Friday news dump, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that starting RG Matt Pryor was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster Move: #Eagles have placed G/T Matt Pryor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/DXRT2gVTGC— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 16, 2020
Earlier in the day, Doug Pederson said in his press conference that Pryor would be out this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens with an "illness." Jamon Brown will start in his place.
Per Tim McManus of ESPN, Pryor has not yet tested positive for COVID.
The Eagles have placed Matt Pryor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was in close contact with someone outside of the building who had the virus, a source said. He hasn’t tested positive himself yet. Team will go through the necessary protocol.— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) October 16, 2020
