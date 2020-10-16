Eagles place RG Matt Pryor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

In a classic Friday news dump, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that starting RG Matt Pryor was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Earlier in the day, Doug Pederson said in his press conference that Pryor would be out this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens with an "illness." Jamon Brown will start in his place.

Per Tim McManus of ESPN, Pryor has not yet tested positive for COVID.



