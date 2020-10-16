More Sports:

October 16, 2020

Eagles place RG Matt Pryor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
178_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Matt_Pryor_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Matt Pryor during a Philadelphia Eagles game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field.

In a classic Friday news dump, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that starting RG Matt Pryor was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Earlier in the day, Doug Pederson said in his press conference that Pryor would be out this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens with an "illness." Jamon Brown will start in his place. 

Per Tim McManus of ESPN, Pryor has not yet tested positive for COVID.

