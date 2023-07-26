Eagles place WR Devon Allen on the non-football injury list

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen will begin training camp on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list.

The NFI list — and the more frequently used PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list — are very similar. They are tools that teams use for players prior to the start of training camp, in case the player is not ready for the start of the regular season. Those lists must be applied to a player prior to the start of training camp, or they cannot be used at all. Once a player practices in camp, at all, they immediately become ineligible for the PUP/NFI lists during the regular season. The player cannot participate in practice while on the PUP/NFI list. The notable difference between the two lists is that players on NFI sustained their injury during non-football activities.

The benefit of the PUP/NFI lists is that a player is eligible to come off of it during training camp, or, if the team deems it necessary, after the first four games of the regular season. Once the regular season starts and the player remains on the PUP/NFI lists, they must spend the first four weeks there, and they would not count toward one of the 53 roster spots. (They would still count toward one of the 90 roster spots while on PUP during training camp.)

Allen’s appeal to the Eagles is that he has elite speed. However, he still competes in track and field events, so this is a setback that could harm his chances of making the team.

