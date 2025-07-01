Eagles player review: QB Tanner McKee edition

During the offseason, we'll be taking a close look at Philadelphia Eagles players of interest who are currently on the roster but we may not know a lot about just yet. In this edition, we'll take a look at backup quarterback Tanner McKee.

McKee has been in Philly since 2023, when the Eagles selected him in the sixth round of the draft.

In his rookie season, McKee had a strong training camp and an impressive preseason, but he did not appear in any games, as he was the QB3 behind Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota.

After the start of free agency in 2024, the Eagles made something of a surprise move when they traded a third-round pick and a pair of seventh-round picks for Kenny Pickett and a fourth-round pick. For that kind of price, it was clear that Pickett would be the QB2 and McKee would remain the QB3 for another season.

Pickett relieved a concussed Hurts during the Eagles' Week 16 loss to the Washington Commanders. He did some good things, but he probably did more bad things (as shown here). After the loss, there was a lot of hand-wringing locally over what the Eagles needed to do to hide Pickett's deficiencies to beat the Cowboys the following week, but he played well before leaving the game with an injury to his ribs. McKee entered the game, and threw dimes, finishing 3-for-4 for 54 yards, two TDs, 0 INTs, and a QB rating of 156.2.

McKee then started in the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants, and picked up where he left off the previous week, completing three of three passes for 48 yards and a TD pass on the Eagles' first drive. At that point in the game, his career numbers were as follows: 6-for-7 for 102 yards, three TDs. McKee cooled off a bit as the game progressed, but he did enough to pick up a win in his first career start.

Here we'll look at McKee's two performances.

Week 17 vs. the Cowboys

At the top of the screen, Smith and Grant Calcaterra are running double slants, a staple in the Eagles' offense. This throw is a smidge behind Smith, perhaps on purpose, but it's complete for a positive gain on 2nd and 11. I say "perhaps on purpose" because McKee might have been peeping 2 (slot CB Jourdan Lewis) sitting on a throw to Smith and potentially coming off of Calcaterra to jump it, in the event the Cowboys were in zone coverage. Nice awareness, if so, on McKee's first career NFL pass.

• McKee incomplete to A.J. Brown: On his second throw, McKee said he saw pre-snap that A.J. Brown was going to have a one-on-one, and was throwing that way.

Hm, elite receiver who does everything well, let him go beat a guy trying to cover him man-to-man, one-on-one? Makes sense!

In this case though, Cowboys CB DaRon Bland did a good job of body positioning and using the sideline as his friend. Brown made a ridiculous catch, but he landed out of bounds. But this was ideal ball placement from McKee, putting it in a spot where only Brown could get it, but also giving him a reasonable chance of making a play on the ball.

"I was actually happier with that throw than I was with the touchdown," McKee said of that throw after the game. "I thought it was just higher. The other one was lower in his hip."

• McKee to Brown for 20 yards, TOUCHDOWN: After the above incompletion to Brown, the Cowboys and Eagles traded pre-snap penalties, before McKee once again spotted a one-on-one opportunity for Brown, this time with Brown working from the slot. He tossed his first career TD pass to Brown on a nice back shoulder throw.

After the play, if you'll recall, Brown threw the ball into the stands, lol, which was later returned to Brown and then to McKee.

• McKee to Smith for 25 yards, TOUCHDOWN: And finally, McKee connected on an in-breaker with Smith on a rub concept with Calcaterra. McKee liked the Cowboys' off-coverage look pre-snap, which he knew would afford Smith plenty of separation with the play they had called in the huddle.

McKee threw a good ball, and Smith did the rest.

A+ debut.

Week 18 vs. the Giants

I had planned on cutting up all of McKee's throws from his first ever NFL start against the Giants, but NFL Pro (all-22) started giving me issues, so I scrapped that. Instead, here are McKee highlights from that game, via the NFL. Sorry. 🤷‍♂️

As you can see, McKee made a lot of nice reads and throws in that game, all while playing with other backups against the Giants' starters.

McKee is currently tied for the best winning percentage in Eagles history:

• Jack Concannon (3-0)

• Tanner McKee (1-0)

• Kenny Pickett (1-0)