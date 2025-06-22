Eagles player review: WR Jahan Dotson edition

During the offseason, we'll be taking a close look at Philadelphia Eagles players of interest who are currently on the roster but we may not know a lot about just yet. In this edition, we'll take a look at wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

PREVIOUS PLAYER REVIEWS

Late in the summer last year, the Eagles traded a third-round pick and a pair of seventh-round picks for Dotson and a fifth-round pick. During the regular season, he made 19 catches on 33 targets for 216 yards and 0 TDs while playing 786 snaps. He got a lot of cardio work in, running clearouts for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

He made three catches for 53 yards and a TD in the playoffs, saving his biggest play of the season for the Super Bowl:

Dotson had some other highlights in 2024 as well:

• He had a key first down conversion against the Browns with about two minutes to go to extend the Eagles' clock-killing, game-winning drive.

• He made a ridiculous circus catch against the Jaguars.

• He had seven catches for 94 yards in the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants, when he was the No. 1 option for Tanner McKee.

• He stayed alive in the back of the end zone until Jalen Hurts could find him for a TD in the Wildcard Round of the playoffs against the Packers.

I was curious to see Dotson's targets on the season, so I cut up video of all of them. I'll be honest — the following two videos are not very exciting, and really, a big chunk of Dotson's incomplete targets are just Jalen Hurts throwing the ball out of bounds over his head when he has nothing else that he likes down the field. Part 3 has more action.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3: