January 21, 2022

Eagles podcast: Are you excited for Jalen Hurts to be QB1 in 2022?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming offseason after falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.

Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni emphatically said Jalen Hurts is their starter in 2022, but does that really mean anything? What's to become of the coaching staff? What will be the roles for players like Jalen Reagor, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Brooks, and Brandon Graham?

Listen below (BGN Radio #233). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


