In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed a bunch of news items over the last week, including the following:

Doug Pederson, Lane Johnson, Nate Gerry, Jordan Mailata, and Press Taylor all return from their COVID quarantines. R.I.P. Howard Mudd. Jatavis Brown's surprise retirement. NFC East roster moves, including the Cowboys' signing of Everson Griffen. Takeaways from our media sessions with Matt Burke and Aaron Moorehead. What should the Eagles do with Zach Ertz?

We also discussed the five players we're most interested in watching in 2020 Eagles training camp.

