More Sports:

November 21, 2019

Eagles podcast: How much is Carson Wentz to blame for the Eagles' struggles?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112119CarsonWentz James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Carson Wentz is still good. Probably.

Is Carson Wentz still a good quarterback? Or should we throw him in a van, drive him out to West Virginia, and drop him off in the woods with some food rations and a survival kit? Brandon Lee Gowton and I discuss in the latest episode on BGN Radio, among other things.

State of the Eagles:

• The Eagles' mediocrity: 5-5 and 16th in point differential. Plus they're boring and not fun to talk about.

• Carson Wentz discussion: How much is he to blame? What is the level of concern with him moving forward? Who are these morons who claim Wentz doesn't get any criticism? 

• How much is on the WRs, and how bad is Nelson Agholor?

• Just play J.J. Arcega-Whiteside already. How is Jordan Matthews getting the snaps he's getting over JJAW?

Eagles vs. Seahawks:

• Seattle not quite as good as 8-2 record? They've had a lot of close games.

• Howie Roseman really needs the Eagles to shut down Jadeveon Clowney, DK Metcalf, and Josh Gordon.

• Seahawks defense: Clowney vs. Dillard, 24th in opponent yards per play, 21st in DVOA.

• Seahawks offense: Russell Wilson has 26 total TD and 2 INT this year, 8 TD and 0 turnovers against Eagles. Is Philly's defensive improvement real? They're not facing Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, and a (maybe?) somewhat washed up Tom Brady anymore.

Picks:

• Cowboys +6.5 at Patriots — Important game for Eagles’ common opponent tie-breaker.

• Seahawks at Eagles -1.5 — How are the Eagles favored?!?

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' 23 drops so far this season
112019NelsonAgholor

Business

Little Baby's Ice Cream to close all locations this month
Little Baby's Ice Cream closing

Illness

Why antibiotics don't work for the flu and common cold
Antibiotics influenza cold virus bacteria

Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch
112019DougPedersonRussellWilson

Music

2020 Grammy Nominations: Meek Mill's 'Championships' up for Best Rap Album
Meek Mill Grammy nominations

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved