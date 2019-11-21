Eagles podcast: How much is Carson Wentz to blame for the Eagles' struggles?

Is Carson Wentz still a good quarterback? Or should we throw him in a van, drive him out to West Virginia, and drop him off in the woods with some food rations and a survival kit? Brandon Lee Gowton and I discuss in the latest episode on BGN Radio, among other things.

State of the Eagles:

• The Eagles' mediocrity: 5-5 and 16th in point differential. Plus they're boring and not fun to talk about.

• Carson Wentz discussion: How much is he to blame? What is the level of concern with him moving forward? Who are these morons who claim Wentz doesn't get any criticism?

• How much is on the WRs, and how bad is Nelson Agholor?

• Just play J.J. Arcega-Whiteside already. How is Jordan Matthews getting the snaps he's getting over JJAW?



Eagles vs. Seahawks:

• Seattle not quite as good as 8-2 record? They've had a lot of close games.

• Howie Roseman really needs the Eagles to shut down Jadeveon Clowney, DK Metcalf, and Josh Gordon.

• Seahawks defense: Clowney vs. Dillard, 24th in opponent yards per play, 21st in DVOA.

• Seahawks offense: Russell Wilson has 26 total TD and 2 INT this year, 8 TD and 0 turnovers against Eagles. Is Philly's defensive improvement real? They're not facing Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, and a (maybe?) somewhat washed up Tom Brady anymore.

Picks:

• Cowboys +6.5 at Patriots — Important game for Eagles’ common opponent tie-breaker.

• Seahawks at Eagles -1.5 — How are the Eagles favored?!?

