More Sports:

November 20, 2019

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
171_11032019_EaglesvsBears_swoop_fans_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

We'll get through this.

Most expected the Philadelphia Eagles to drop their matchup against the New England Patriots, but when a not-so-dominant version of the Pats showed up to Lincoln Financial Field and the Eagles had opportunities to steal an unexpected win, they could not get the job done. So, we're on to Week 12, when the Birds will face another upper-tier opponent in the Seattle Seahawks.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Does their loss to the Pats really matter much in the context of their chances of winning the division? Can the Eagles' receivers break out of their season-long funk (lol)? What are some of the key matchups on Sunday against the Seahawks, and can the Eagles win enough of them to pull off an upset? Wait no, I guess it wouldn't be an upset since the Eagles are favored? Huh? How is that possible?

MORE: Analysis of the Eagles' 23 drops so far this season | Philadelphia FOP calls Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins a 'non-resident, washed up football player' | Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 12

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here:

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Chat

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' 23 drops so far this season
112019NelsonAgholor

Gun Violence

'Mass shootings' are underreported in Philadelphia, Temple researchers say
Temple mass shootings

Adult Health

Why you should take dry eye symptoms seriously
Dry Eye Syndrome Blindness

Nhl

Former Flyers goalie Brian Boucher has made the transition to broadcasting look easy
Brian_Boucher_Flyers_Broadcaster_111919_USAT

Food & Drink

Top Chef Quickfire, new eatery by Bravo, opening in Comcast Center
Rendering of Top Chef Quickfire at Comcast Center

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved