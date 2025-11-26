Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 13

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 12 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

The NFC East still probably lands in Philadelphia's hands, but serious questions about the offense are beginning to limit the ceiling on this team. After three drives, it felt like the Eagles' passing problems were fixed. By game's end, it was clear they very much were not. Whatever rhythm they found early on started dissipating quickly. Ultimately, two late fumbles and a ton of penalties (14 for the game) proved really costly. And what does blowing a 21-point lead say about how the Eagles are looking heading into the home stretch? They already blew a two-TD lead against the Broncos earlier in the season. The defense can't bail Philly out every week.

#JimmySays: In the locker room after the game, Landon Dickerson said that the Eagles weren't adequately prepared for some of the five-man fronts that the Cowboys' defense showed. Nick Sirianni more or less confirmed that they should have spent more time scheming for those looks than they did.

Before the game was played there were people on Twitter who identified that the Cowboys' acquisition of Quinnen Williams spurred the Cowboys to show more five-man looks in their Week 12 win over the Raiders, which made sense because the Cowboys were going to want to keep Williams, Kenny Clark, and Osa Odighizuwa on the field, since they're all good players. That novices on Twitter could plainly see that and the Eagles evidently didn't is a pretty bad look.

A bunch of the Eagles' offensive players haven't played to their capabilities this season, but to me it's the staff that is limiting their ceiling.

Thanksgiving game memory: The "Bounty Bowl" in 1989 Rumors swirled heading into the game at Texas Stadium that coach Buddy Ryan had put a $200 bounty on former Eagles kicker Luis Zendejas, who had some critical words aimed at Ryan after leaving the team. That seemed to be confirmed when Eagles linebacker Jessie Small decked Zendejas on a kickoff, leaving the kicker shaken and angered. The game helped fuel one of the fiercest rivalries in all of football for decades. "I tried to talk to Buddy, but he wouldn't stay on the field. He took his big, fat rear end up the tunnel to the locker room," rookie Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson said at the time, to which Ryan replied, "I've been on a diet and lost a few pounds. I thought I was looking good and [Johnson] goes and calls me fat. I resent that."

#JimmySays: It's kind of wild that the bounty basically went unpunished. Nowadays Buddy would've been exiled from the league for a while, like Gregg Williams was for his involvement in the Saints' bounty scandal. It's also funny to me that the bounty was only $200.

Much as it feels like this team suffers from self-inflicted wounds, Philly's six turnovers are the league's fewest.

#JimmySays: The self-inflicted wounds that you're feeling are the penalties. They had 14 on Sunday, and they have 84 on the season.

Eagles penalties Number *NFL rank Total penalties 84 26 Penalty yardage 721 27 Penalty differential -20 31 Penalty yardage differential -156 29 Pre-snap penalties 31 25

*Higher number of penalties = worse ranking

"Master the things that require no talent."

This is a significant drop for the Eagles, but their offensive issues are tough to ignore after that debacle at Dallas. Saquon Barkley continues to be very quiet. Everyone knew his 482 touches last season might be an issue, and those predictions seem prescient.

#JimmySays: I cut up all of Tank Bigsby's rushes on the season for our Eagles-Bears preview, which will be published later today. He has fresh legs, and in my opinion more juice than Barkley at the moment. The Eagles should probably give Bigsby a bigger role for a while, since (a) he is more effective, and (b) Barkley could probably use a some downtime.

One big question: Can they keep it on the rails? The Eagles blew a 21-0 lead to the Cowboys, Saquon Barkley never got going on the ground and the vibes in Philly look miserable. And yet, they’re 8-3 and remain one of the most talented rosters in the league.

#JimmySays: My "big question" is whether the offensive line is anything close to what we have grown accustomed to seeing. They're missing the best player on the team in Lane Johnson, and guys like Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens are just not the same players they were a season ago. It's very clear that they are not the best offensive line in the NFL, as they have been in other seasons. But how much have they dropped off? Are they even a top quarter of the league unit right now? Top half? I believe that's a valid question.

How did they blow a 21-0 lead in losing to the Cowboys with Saquon Barkley getting just 10 carries? They have offensive issues in a big way.

#JimmySays: CBS bringing fire 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 1.0 Week 2: 1.2 📉 Week 3: 1.7 📉 Week 4: 1.2 📈 Week 5: 1.2 😐 Week 6: 2.7 📉 Week 7: 7.5 📉 Week 8: 6.2 📈 Week 9: 5.7 📈 Week 10: 3.2 📈 Week 11: 2.7 📈 Week 12: 2.5 📈 Week 13: 4.8 📉

