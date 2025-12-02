Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 14

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

We haven't seen a repeat divisional champ in the NFC East since the Eagles won their fourth straight crown in 2004, and this year's Philly team is doing everything it can to extend the drama as long as possible. A few weeks ago, the Eagles looked like shoo-ins for continued East supremacy, but the Cowboys are trying to somehow crash the party. It's still the Eagles' division to lose, but something is going to have to change on offense for them to have any shot of truly defending their Super Bowl title. Even the tush push doesn't feel like a team strength now. There are multiple issues with this offense, but the bottom line is that Jalen Hurts must play better. The presumption is that the Eagles have the defense to make a deep playoff run, but the way they defended the run vs. Chicago suggested this unit isn't nearly as impregnable as its reputation suggests.

#JimmySays: This blurb got me thinking about how I would power rank the Eagles' offensive problems, and an hour later I had this offensive tiers thing instead:

X factor for final stretch: Running back Saquon Barkley The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has had a difficult time getting going in 2025. He is on pace for 1,048 rushing yards, just about half of his production from his record-breaking 2024 season (2,005). He has faced more stacked boxes and is running behind an offensive line that hasn't been as buttoned up as last season's group. The ground game is vital to Philadelphia's operation. The Eagles need to figure out how to unlock Barkley if they have designs on making another run.

#JimmySays: In our 10 awards post following the Eagles' loss to the Bears, I had mentioned that I was told that Jalen Hurts does not love having a lot of designed QB runs in the gameplan. In what was easily the Eagles' most important game remaining on their schedule on Black Friday, I thought for sure we'd see the staff dust off the section of the playbook where Hurts is more involved in the run game, with designed QB runs, zone reads, RPOs, etc. When the Eagles have run that stuff this season, it has often worked. But, nope.

Nick Sirianni was asked on Monday if Hurts' rushing numbers are down because he does not want to run the ball as much this year as he has in the past.

"We're always thinking about how to protect Jalen and make sure that he is healthy for the long haul," Sirianni said. "Different plans have different reasons of why you run different things, and like I said, we will do everything we need to do to help this offense get rolling. Jalen's talented in running the football. He is talented in also holding the backside when he doesn't run the football, so a lot of different ways to do that. Again, always looking at everything and how we can improve."

He did not dispute that Hurts prefers to run less.

Anyway, I would agree that the X-factor is if Barkley can somehow get going. I think it would help take some attention off of Barkley if defenses had to respect Hurts as a runner as well, like they have in the past.

WR A.J. Brown is averaging 7.3 catches and 91.3 receiving yards (with three TDs) in Philly's four losses. In his seven other games, all wins, he's averaging 47.7 yards and 3.9 receptions (with three TDs). So, tell us again how important it is that you get the ball, A.J.?

#JimmySays: Play worse, A.J.! 🧠

It’s hard to remember a team getting less out of its offensive talent than the 2025 Eagles. They returned four Pro Bowlers, the Super Bowl MVP, and one of the NFL’s best receiver duos in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith from last year’s offense. That group is 19th in points scored, 24th in yards gained and 22nd in success rate. Just about every player is performing well below their career standards. And three months into the season, it’s unlikely to fix itself and it’s getting harder to trust the Eagles going deep in the playoffs.

#JimmySays: Per Spotrac, the Eagles are spending $195 million in cash on their offense in 2025. The next-closest team is spending $177 million. There's no way Jeffrey Lurie can be happy about that.

Best-case scenario: The Bears defense is just OK, yet the Eagles managed only 317 yards of offense and 15 points at home on Black Friday. But we’re looking for positives today, and if this offense can get sorted out — which admittedly feels like a big ask 13 weeks into the season — Philadelphia should be fine.

#JimmySays: When an offense is struggling the way the Eagles' offense is, sometimes a way that it "can get sorted out" is if it just goes back to basics. Unfortunately for the Eagles, it's about as basic as it can possibly be.

They won a Super Bowl being dominant on both lines. This year, it isn't close to being that good. What happened to the defense against the Bears?

#JimmySays: The offense couldn't sustain drives and they kept putting the defense back out on the field. Eventually, the defense broke and got steamrolled to the tune of 281 rushing yards.

Also, fire #analysis as always, CBS. 🔥

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 1.0 Week 2: 1.2 📉 Week 3: 1.7 📉 Week 4: 1.2 📈 Week 5: 1.2 😐 Week 6: 2.7 📉 Week 7: 7.5 📉 Week 8: 6.2 📈 Week 9: 5.7 📈 Week 10: 3.2 📈 Week 11: 2.7 📈 Week 12: 2.5 📈 Week 13: 4.8 📉 Week 14: 8.3 📉

