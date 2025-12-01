More Sports:

December 01, 2025

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 14 edition

The NFC's power structure was shaken up by losses from some powerhouse teams in Week 13.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
120125NickSirianni Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Blame Nick Sirianni for his atrocious offense, not his decision to go for two.

Week 13 is in the books, or at least it is for the NFC teams that are still in contention for the playoffs. There were some upsets, as the Rams, Eagles, and Lions all lost as favorites. We have no new obituaries this week.

Obituaries

None.

Graveyard

GraveyardAfterVikings2025

Hierarchy

051020PanthersLogo

10) Panthers (7-6): The Panthers knocked off the Rams, which made them very popular among Seahawks, Bears, Eagles, Packers, and 49ers fans. And it's not like their win over the Rams was fluky or anything. They made big plays all day. What a weird team this is: 

From week to week, you have no idea what you're going to get.

Last week: 10

051020LionsLogo2020

9) Lions (7-5): The Lions have the third-best point differential in the NFC, and the sixth-best point differential in the NFL:

  1. Seahawks: +133
  2. Rams: +124
  3. Colts: +108
  4. Patri*ts: +92
  5. Bills: +78
  6. Lions: +76

But, since Week 5, they have gone W-L-W-L-W-L-W-L, and they now sit at 7-5, two games back in the NFC North and 1.5 games back in the wildcard hunt. This is probably the appropriate place to show what the NFC standings look like at the moment:

Seed Team Record 
Bears 9-3 
Rams  9-3  
Eagles 8-4 
Buccaneers 7-5 
Seahawks 9-3 
Packers 8-3-1 
49ers 9-4 
Lions 7-5 
Cowboys 6-5-1 
10 Panthers 7-6 
11 Falcons ☠️4-8 
12 Vikings ☠️ 4-8 
13 Cardinals ☠️3-9 
14 Commanders ☠️ 3-9 
15 Saints ☠️2-10 
16 Giants ☠️2-10 
☠️ = Graveyard

The Lions' next two games are against a hot Cowboys team and then in L.A. against the Rams. If they fail to win either of those games, they're probably done.

There's a little bit of a "1 seed curse" happening in the NFC lately, by the way:

 Year1 seed The next year... 
 2021Packers (13-4) 8-9, no playoffs 
 2022Eagles (14-3) 11-6, epic collapse, one-and-done in playoffs 
 202349ers (12-5) 6-11, no playoffs 
 2024Lions (15-2) 7-5, currently the 8 seed 

Last week: 4

051020BuccaneersLogo2020

8) Buccaneers (7-5): The Bucs have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, per Inpredictable:

• Week 14: Saints
• Week 15: Falcons
• Week 16: At Panthers
• Week 17: At Dolphins
• Week 18: Panthers

As long as they manage at least a split with the Panthers they should pretty easily win the NFC South for the fifth straight season.

On a side note, both the NFC South and AFC North have no teams with a positive point differential.

Last week: 8

051020CowboysLogo2020

7) Cowboys (6-5-1): Cowboys, so hot right now. Cowboys.

Last week: 9

05102049ersLogo2020

6) 49ers (9-4): The 49ers keep beating bad teams, blah blah blah...

I'm more interested in the quote of the year from the Browns' Shelby Harris about Niners WR Juaun Jennings, via Camryn Justice:

Lol.

Last week: 7

051020EaglesLogo2020
5) Eagles (8-4): It's pretty wild to me that an Eagles topic of discourse over the last few days has been the team's decision to go for two following a touchdown that left them down by 9 points with 3:10 left in the game.

But let's take a quick step back. Down 15, the Eagles needed two touchdowns and at least one two-point conversion to tie it up. You need the two-point conversion either way. You can either wait until after you get the second touchdown to go for two, thus "keeping it to one score" with a successful PAT, as I've heard people argue endlessly over the last few days, or you go for two after the first score, and then know if you need one or two more scores, based on the outcome of the two-point try. But again, and I can't stress this point enough, YOU NEED THE TWO-POINT CONVERSION EITHER WAY.

It's a very obviously logical "go for 2" situation: 

If you go for 2 after the first TD and get it:

Cool, you still have a shot. Kick off, play good defense, get the ball back, and go score again. Hell, you even have the option of kicking the PAT to go to OT, or just winning it outright in regulation by going for two again. And personally, my guess is that the Eagles would have opted to go for two again, seeing as one outcome of OT is a tie, which does not help them. The Cowboys already have a tie this season, so an Eagles tie would put tiebreakers back in play. The Eagles and Cowboys split, but the Eagles have a loss against one of the other NFC East teams (the Giants), while the Cowboys do not.

Also, your kicker already missed a PAT earlier in the game, so it's not as if a PAT is exactly a sure thing anyway.

• If you go for 2 after the first TD and you don't get it:

Bummer. You're almost certainly going to lose. But, at least you know that you need two scores, and not just one. In 2020, the Cowboys went for 2 when they were down by 9 late in a game against the Falcons. They didn't get it. But, knowing that they needed two scores informed how they should strategically play the rest of the way. They got a stop, and then drove 76 yards on 9 plays for a TD in a lightning-fast 1 minute and 8 seconds. They then recovered an onsides kick, and had time leftover to drive 26 yards for a game-winning field goal.

Similarly, the Eagles were able to adjust their strategy knowing that they needed two more scores instead of one. They had less time to work with than the Cowboys did in their 2020 game, but they made the right choice to get into reasonable field goal range, try for a long field goal, maybe get the onsides kick, and then try a Hail Mary. It never got that far, as Jake Elliott missed the field goal and that was the game, but at least they knew what they needed.

• If you wait to go for 2 until the second TD, and you get it:

Cool, you're going to overtime, same as you would have if you got the two-point conversion after the first TD instead.

If you wait to go for 2 until the second TD, and you don't get it:

Well, now you need another possession to try to score again, and you probably didn't play your last possession in a way in which you're trying to conserve as much time as possible.

The main argument for this strategy was posed by J.J. Watt, who tweeted

The counterpoint would be the human element of a team’s mindset/mentality only being down one score instead of two.

Right or wrong, there is some unquantifiable aspect to the belief & confidence of knowing you’re only down one score.

This isn't a perfect analogy, but it's similar to playing blackjack, and staying on, saaayyyyy, 13, with the dealer showing a face card. You're already likely to lose, but mathematically, the clear play is to hit. Of course, if you hit, there's a decent chance you'll bust, and you lose before the dealer has to even show their other card. If you stand on 13, you're even more likely to lose, but at least you had the illusion of staying alive a little longer by getting to see the dealer's card and hoping they bust instead.

Nick Sirianni made the right decision to go for two... definitively.

Criticism of that decision distracts from what should be the real focus of Sirianni's shortcomings, which is that the Eagles' offense is a rudderless abomination and the staff rolls out the same uncreative, predictable, boring garbage every week that hasn't worked all season.

Last week: 2

051020BearsLogo2020

4) Bears (9-3): After stripping Jalen Hurts on a Tush Push, the Bears' offense took the field and had the following drive:

  1. Monangai run for 31
  2. Monangai run for 5
  3. Monangai run for 9
  4. Monangai run for 1
  5. Monangai run for 9
  6. Williams throw incomplete
  7. Williams pass to Loveland for 7
  8. Monangai run for 9
  9. Swift run for 6
  10. Monangai run for 5
  11. Williams pass to Moore for 6
  12. Monangai run for 4, TD

Kinda reminds me of what the Eagles used to do.

Last week: 6

051020PackersLogo2020

3) Packers (8-3-1): Micah Parsons has 6 sacks in his last 3 games and now 12.5 on the season. He was everywhere on Thanksgiving against the Lions:

HUGE NFC North matchup Week 14: Bears at Packers.

Last week: 5

051020seahawksLogo2020

2) Seahawks (9-3): The Seahawks had arguably the most dominant defensive performance of the season on Sunday, when they racked up five takeaways (including a pick-six), four sacks, and a shutout of the Vikings. 

The funniest turnover that they forced was Riq Woolen's INT of Max Brosmer late in the fourth quarter -- Brosmer's fourth INT of the day -- that Woolen fumbled back to the Vikings during his INT return.

It was almost as if the Vikings were like, "Oh no, we have to stay on the field and get torn apart some more?" And sure enough, the Vikings were sacked twice on the ensuing possession, and went four-and-out.

Last week: 3

051020RamsLogo2020

1) Rams (9-3): The Rams lost in Carolina. Meh. As noted above, it's not as though the Rams were just garbage in that game, and handed away a win. I thought the Panthers just kinda played their asses off. The Rams will be fine, and in my opinion are still the best team in the NFL right now.

Having said that, the margin between the Rams and (fill in whatever contending team you'd like) is pretty thin. There are no juggernauts in 2025, and frankly no teams that are even close. It's wide open, in both conferences.

Last week: 1

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Drive Thru Lights

7 drive-thru light displays in NJ
Alloy toprecirc image

Get cash for your unused gold valuables

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Lawsuit claims PPA fails to pay security officers for work during breaks

PPA Lawsuit Wages

Sponsored

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

Adult Health

The brain has 5 stages, but 'adulthood' doesn't begin until age 32, scientists say

Brain Development Adulthood

Music

Temple's marching band is ready for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

temple marching band parade

Holidays

Holiday Horses and Bazaar kicks off the season at Northwestern Stables

Northwestern Holiday Bazaar 2 Credit Jackie Koehler

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved