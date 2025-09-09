Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked before Week 1 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

It's Week 2, and some 2024 contenders had shaky moments in recent days, so by the end of Week 1, nothing that had happened to the Eagles in the Kickoff Game ultimately felt all that shocking. Philadelphia took care of business, dealing with adversity the way a defending Super Bowl champion should, and finished off the Cowboys. The defensive questions won't go away, especially with the second cornerback spot. The Eagles had to make several in-game adjustments to deal with the coverage issues, and that was on top of having to scrap the original game plan after Jalen Carter was ejected prior to the first play from scrimmage. Teams that don't have Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley might be a tad more concerned, even with Philly about to embark on a trip to Kansas City. They're still the Eagles for now.

#JimmySays: Despite the Eagles' 5-0 record in season openers, the Eagles have looked pretty shaky to start the season most years, as we pointed out in some detail in our Eagles dumpster fire post. As the above blurb notes, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that they didn't look like the juggernaut that ripped through their opponents during their Super Bowl playoff run last season.

Best newcomer performance: LB Jihaad Campbell The rookie out of Alabama played all but five snaps on defense. He was credited with a key forced fumble in the second half that thwarted a promising Cowboys drive. He finished with three tackles and did not allow a reception the two times he was targeted in the passing game. Campbell's most memorable play was a pass breakup deep down the seam, where he stayed stride for stride with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and denied a pinpoint pass from Dak Prescott. The linebacker tandem of Campbell and Zack Baun has the potential to be one of the best in the league.

#JimmySays: I dunno, call me a power rankings traditionalist, but when you're coming off one of the most dominant Super Bowl runs ever the previous season, you keep the top spot until you lose a game the next season.

Their opening night win was defined by Jalen (QB Hurts efficiently carving up the Cowboys) and Jalen (DT Carter efficiently getting himself ejected with one shot of spittle aimed at Dak Prescott). Both, along with new teammate Za'Darius Smith, will be on the field for Sunday's Super Bowl 59 rematch with K.C. − Hurts maybe needing to involve his receivers more, and game-wrecking Carter needing … to simply remain involved and focused.

#JimmySays: I'd say it's more on Nick Sirianni and Kevin Patullo to put A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in better position to get open against the coverages that are being called than it's on Hurts to get them the ball.

Re-signing Zack Baun was a priority this offseason. Smart move. Baun, an All-Pro last season, had a big game that included running down Miles Sanders on a long run, saving a TD. Sanders fumbled later in that drive, the biggest turning point in the Eagles’ win. Baun’s great story continues.

#JimmySays: Three years, $51 million is a bargain, too.

First impression: Wait until they get rolling The defending champs won in relatively stress-free fashion, even with Saquon Barkley getting bottled up for 3.3 yards per carry, while committing five more penalties than the Cowboys, without getting their top receiver involved, without arguably their top defensive player (who was thrown out of the game before the first snap) and without notching a sack. A win with their “C” game is a good sign for what’s to come.

#JimmySays: That's well said. Jalen Hurts and some others aside, Eagles players and coaches didn't bring their "A" game.

They picked up right where they left off last year. The offense will be tough to stop, but they face a tough one at Kansas City this week.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 1.0 Week 2: 1.2 📉

