NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 2 edition

Week 1 of the NFL season is in the books, and there weren't any major surprises. However, one perceived NFC Super Bowl contender did not look like a contender at all.

There are no obituaries this early in the season, so let's just get right to the Hierarchy.

16) Saints (0-1): The Saints usually start strongly. Their previous six Week 1 outcomes:

That six-game Week 1 win streak was the longest in the NFL heading into the season, as a graphic showed during the telecast of their game on Sunday. It was snapped. The longest Week 1 win streak now belongs to the Eagles and Bucs, who have both won five straight season openers.

• 2024, vs. Panthers: W, 47-10• 2023, vs. Titans: W, 16-15• 2022, at Falcons: W, 27-26• 2021, vs. Packers: W, 38-3• 2020, vs. Bucs: W, 34-23

15) Giants (0-1): The Giants went 3-0 in the preseason. Along the way, they scored 107 points and had a point differential of +60, both of which led the NFL. In their first real game, they had zero touchdowns and scored six points.

To add insult to injury, Daniel Jones' Colts put 33 points on the board in a blowout win Week 1.

Russell Wilson is cooked. I mean, we already knew that, but he stunk on Sunday. Brian Daboll was non-committal on whether Russ would start Week 2.

Just start Jaxson Dart. Might he get beat up a bit? Sure, but so what? See what he's got from a talent, mental, and toughness standpoint, and let him grow on the job. Find out if he's "the guy" or not. Every Russ start is a complete waste of time.

Last week: 15

14) Panthers (0-1): There are times after Week 1 when it's clear that certain teams just don't have enough talent to seriously compete for the playoffs. The Panthers looked like one of those teams on Sunday. So did the Saints, Giants, and Dolphins. Those are the teams I would be scouting in earnest for potential trade deadline deals if I'm a contender.

Last week: 14

13) Cowboys (0-1): To their credit, the Cowboys' players had great effort on Thursday night in the wake of the front office's embarrassing trade of Micah Parsons to the Packers.

With the exception of just ignoring that Jalen Hurts can make plays with his legs, they had a good gameplan for the Eagles' passing offense, and they did a nice job of containing Saquon Barkley in the run game. Their offense also showed that they are capable of putting points on the board.

Their next five games:

Giants At Bears Packers At Jets At Panthers

That's an easy stretch. After that, eight of their last 11 opponents were playoff teams in 2024.

If they can't win at least three of those five above games, they might be picking in the top 10 of the 2026 draft. From a long-term perspective, just suffering through an abysmal season and gaining as much draft capital as possible is probably best for them, as opposed to going like 8-9 or something.

Last week: 13