September 08, 2025

Eagles trade for Jaguars RB Tank Bigsby

The Eagles have a new backup running back.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
090825TankBigsby Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images

Tank Bigsby

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby, a source confirmed several media reports to PhillyVoice Monday night. The cost was two 2026 draft picks, in the fifth and sixth rounds.

Bigsby was a third-round pick in 2023. He played sparingly as a rookie, but was a significant contributor in the Jags' offense in 2024, when he had 168 carries for 766 yards (4.6 YPC) and 7 TDs. He didn't chip in much as a receiver, making just seven receptions for 54 yards and a TD. Bigsby was probably expendable to the Jags, as they have a starter in Travis Etienne and an early fourth-round rookie in Bhayshul Tuten.

Bigsby has some elusiveness, and he runs with good power. He doesn't go to the ground willingly.

He also has NFL experience as a kick returner, which is a position of elevated importance in 2025 because of the new kick return rules. 

As we noted in our snap counts post on Friday, RB2 Will Shipley left the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys early with a ribs injury. I got a glimpse of him postgame, and he didn't look comfortable walking down the corridor. The addition of Bigsby may have something to do with that.

