Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 6

The Eagles held the lead from the mid-second quarter to the mid-fourth, and during that span, they turned around and handed the ball to Saquon Barkley one time, not counting plays negated by penalty. Once. Over a span of 25 plays. The Eagles now average fewer than 100 rush yards per game, and that includes what Jalen Hurts does with his legs. This team used to get a lead and put opponents in a sleeper hold with the run game, but no longer, it appears. Hurts and A.J. Brown also don't seem to be on the same page, missing on a few key connections, and you have to wonder what the future of this pairing is. The Eagles aren't suddenly in the toilet, but this loss underscored some of the issues that have bubbled up of late.

#JimmySays: This is what I wrote in my game ball / three stars / snap counts post on Monday:

The Eagles led in this game for almost two full quarters, from when Dallas Goedert caught a TD pass with 7:20 left in the second quarter, to when the Broncos went ahead in the fourth quarter with 7:36 left in regulation. They led by 14 for almost a full quarter, from when Barkley caught a TD pass with 13:23 left in the third quarter, to when the Broncos scored their first touchdown with 13:11 left in the fourth quarter. To have leads for stretches that long and for Barkley to have only had 6 carries in this game is pretty wild. In fact, during the two-quarter stretch that the Eagles had the lead, Barkley only had one carry count in the box score. (He had another that was called back on a Brett Toth penalty.) During that stretch the Eagles punted five times. In past seasons, the Eagles have gotten leads and choked out their opponents with the run game. That has kind of been their identity when they've been at their best... The Eagles are currently 25th in the NFL with just 99.8 rushing yards per game.

So, you know, solid points made here by NFL.com!

Fantasy surprise: WR A.J. Brown Brown is ranked 40th among receivers in total fantasy points (44.4), a world away from his preseason projection as the No. 9 wideout. He eclipsed 100 yards receiving in Week 3 against the Rams but has averaged just 21 yards in the other four games. It appears the Eagles are making more of an effort to put Brown in opportunistic situations, and he'll have better matchups after facing the Broncos' Pat Surtain II.

#JimmySays: I have Brown on one of my teams. I haven't benched him yet, but that could be coming soon.

Philly can't or won't feed Saquon Barkley, the best running back on the planet five minutes ago. And the A.J. Brown issues continue to persist. But let's not forget that this team didn't truly take flight until October a year ago.

#JimmySays: I thought the offensive line was very good in pass pro on Sunday, but certainly they're not the road grading force in the run game that they were a year ago.

LT Jordan Mailata was banged up throughout camp. LG Landon Dickerson has had an assortment of injuries and has come out of games early. C Cam Jurgens is playing with a bad back that required surgery this offseason. RG Tyler Steen has been a solid player so far, but he's not the mammoth run game bully that Mekhi Becton was. RT Lane Johnson has left two games early.

So all of that no doubt has something to do with the run game failures so far this season.

And still, we wait for the 2025 Eagles to play a complete game. They looked good vs. Denver before falling apart in the fourth quarter. A surprisingly pass-heavy offensive approach that ignored Saquon Barkley didn’t work, and the defense let up in the fourth quarter too. Now there’s real strife.

#JimmySays: The next time someone asks me my thoughts on the team I'm going to respond, "Real strife, my friend. Real strife."

Not much has come easily for the Eagles, who have played five one-score games this season. A.J. Brown has only 194 receiving yards as concerns mount about his happiness in this offense. Still, the positive outlook is that the defending champs are 4-1 with some impressive wins and without having played their best football.

#JimmySays: Not including their games against the Eagles, the teams the Eagles have played have a combined record of 13-5-1 (0.711).

It's time to get Saquon Barkley involved in the offense. They can listen to all the moaning from the receivers, but he is the key to their offense.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Week 1: 1.0 Week 2: 1.2 📉 Week 3: 1.7 📉 Week 4: 1.2 📈 Week 5: 1.2 😐 Week 6: 2.7 📉

