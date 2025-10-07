NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6 edition

Week 5 of the NFL season is in the books, and there are no undefeated teams left in the NFC (or the NFL, for that matter), as the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a long overdue loss to the Denver Broncos. There are no new obituaries this week, but the Grim Reaper is at the Giants' doorstep.

Obituary

None.

Graveyard Hierarchy

15) Giants (1-4): The Giants are the ultimate "get right" team for opponents, and they proved it again on Sunday, when Spencer Rattler got his first ever NFL win as a starter against them. Since last season, teams that lost a game and then played the Giants in their next game were 9-1 in their games against the Giants. I guess that's also not really a crazy stat, given that the Giants lose a lot of games. Last week: 15 14) Panthers (2-3): I was looking forward to killing off the Panthers this week so I don't have to write about them anymore, but they came back from down 17-0 against the Dolphins and pulled out a win. Rico Dowdle had 206 rushing yards against the Dolphins, or just 61 fewer than Saquon Barkley has all season.

Last week: 14

: I was this 🤏 close to making the Cardinals my survivor pick Week 5, before some part of my brain reminded me, "No, Jimmy! BAD! You will trust Kyler Murray and Jonathan Gannon undercircumstances."

This play made me "legit lol."

Personally, I don't think that was grounding. Adam Trautman was in the vicinity.

Also, for your pleasure, here's Kyler Murray taking a football to the face, with Gannon saying "shooom" in the background: