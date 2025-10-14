Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 7

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 6 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Losing to the Broncos in Week 5 raised one set of questions, but last Thursday's stomping by the Giants significantly ratcheted up concerns. I'd given the Eagles a pretty big benefit of the doubt previously, but the issues are too big to ignore now. Are there foundational cracks with this team? The offense has now been outgained in every game, and the product has looked downright blah for long stretches. The defense started cracking late against the Broncos and never really firmed up against the Giants. Although the Eagles were missing star DT Jalen Carter (heel) in this past week's defeat, they still looked woefully unprepared for Jaxson Dart's athleticism -- even after just having faced Baker Mayfield and Bo Nix. Philly faces a rested Minnesota team on the road this coming Sunday before the rematch against the Giants in two weeks. We'll find out a lot about the fabric of this team prior to its Week 9 bye.

#JimmySays: The Eagles' last 13 defensive possessions:

Broncos: TD, TD, FG.

Giants: TD, TD, Punt, TD, Punt, TD, Punt, Punt, TD, 7-minute drive that killed off the rest of the clock.

That's 7 TDs, a FG, and that long drive. #Analysis: That's bad.

Lesson learned: Repeating as Super Bowl champions is hard. The offensive line is banged up and not performing to its usual dominant standard. Running back Saquon Barkley has less room to run, sending ripple effects across an offense that relied heavily on his production a year ago. The defense lost several key players and looks more vulnerable. The Eagles are playing a first-place schedule and have one of the most difficult slates in the NFL. Add all of that up with the fact that every team they play is extra motivated to knock off the champs, and you have one long road back toward a potential repeat.

#JimmySays: I took a peek back at our Eagles dumpster fire post this summer, and all but point No. 8 feel relevant. I suppose that's my way of saying that this was all foreseeable, to varying degrees.

A team with RB Saquon Barkley and QB Jalen Hurts in its backfield is on track to rush for nearly 400 yards fewer … than Barkley alone did in 2024? What? Is? Happening? Here?

#JimmySays: This.

The Eagles are a bit of a mess right now, but they’ll be fine. There’s too much talent on hand to fail. It just doesn’t look particularly good the past couple weeks, but that happens. It happened to the Eagles last September. It’ll turn around, just with a lot of Philly angst as the Eagles fix things.

#JimmySays: Philly does have elite angst. I do understand the comparison to 2024, in that the team started slowly and had some bad games, but that team had a lot less to fix than this one, in my view. That doesn't mean they can't, but it's unrealistic to think it's all going to come together at once.

Fantasy focus: A.J. Brown The trade rumor mill’s favorite wide receiver was the 20th pick in ADP this year. He’s the 128th-highest scoring player and only the third-highest scoring Brown (behind Amon-Ra and Marquise) after six weeks. The seventh-year pro has never been less productive on the fantasy side. He’s averaging 9.73 points per game compared to a previous low of 13.57 as a rookie. At least he’s keeping social media buzzing.

#JimmySays: Brown was available in the third round of my draft, and so, sure, I took him there. Oops.

This team is a mess. The offense is disjointed and now the defense has issues. Proof again how hard it is to repeat.

#JimmySays: CBS with the 🔥 analysis, as always.

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 1.0 Week 2: 1.2 📉 Week 3: 1.7 📉 Week 4: 1.2 📈 Week 5: 1.2 😐 Week 6: 2.7 📉 Week 7: 7.5 📉

